Global E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Fiber Yarn

Fiber Roving

Segment by Application

Electro and Electronics

Transport

Construction

Industrial

Others

By Company

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Taishan Fiberglass(Sinoma)

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Nittobo

Johns Mansville

Taiwan Glass Group

Nippon Electric Glass

AGY Holding Corp

Binani-3B

Sichuan Weibo New Material Group

Valmiera Glass Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

China Taiwan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving
1.2 E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Fiber Yarn
1.2.3 Fiber Roving
1.3 E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Electro and Electronics
1.3.3 Transport
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 India E-G

 

