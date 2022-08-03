Utility Battery Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Utility Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global Utility Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Utility Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)
Global top five Utility Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Utility Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lithium-Based Batteries Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Utility Battery include Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Johnson Controls, WanXiang Group, BYD, GS Yuasa, Saft, EnerDel and Boston Power, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Utility Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Utility Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Utility Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lithium-Based Batteries
Sodium-Based Batteries
Others
Global Utility Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Utility Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Industry
Telecommunication
Public Transportation
Others
Global Utility Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Utility Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Utility Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Utility Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Utility Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)
Key companies Utility Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Samsung SDI
LG Chem
Johnson Controls
WanXiang Group
BYD
GS Yuasa
Saft
EnerDel
Boston Power
SolarEdge (Kokam)
NGK
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Utility Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Utility Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Utility Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Utility Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Utility Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Utility Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Utility Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Utility Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Utility Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Utility Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Utility Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Utility Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Utility Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Utility Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Utility Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Utility Battery Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Utility Battery Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Lithium-Based
