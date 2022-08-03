Global Precious Metals Market Insights and Forecast to 2027
Precious Metals market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Precious Metals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Gold
Silver Metal
Platinum Group Metals
Segment by Application
Industry
Consumer Sector
Financial Sector
By Company
Newmont Corporation
Barrick
Nornickel
AngloAmerica
Sibanye Gold Limited
AngloGold Ashanti Limited
Polyus Gold International
China National Gold Group Co.,Ltd.
Kinross Gold Corporation
Newcrest Mining Limited
Gold Fields Limited
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
Polymetal International Plc
Fresnillo plc
Shangdong gold group Co.,Ltd.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Africa
China
South America
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Precious Metals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Precious Metals Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Gold
1.2.3 Silver Metal
1.2.4 Platinum Group Metals
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Precious Metals Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Industry
1.3.3 Consumer Sector
1.3.4 Financial Sector
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Precious Metals Production
2.1 Global Precious Metals Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Precious Metals Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Precious Metals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Precious Metals Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Precious Metals Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Africa
2.7 China
2.8 South America
3 Global Precious Metals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Precious Metals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Precious Metals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Precious Metals Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Precious Metals Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Precious Metals Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Precious Metals Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Precious Metals Regions
