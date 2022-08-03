Global 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Sales Market Report 2021
The global 2-Ethylhexylglycerine market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-Ethylhexylglycerine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Purity 98%
Purity 99%
Others
Segment by Application
Personal Care
Cosmetics
Deodorant Products
Others
The 2-Ethylhexylglycerine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the 2-Ethylhexylglycerine market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
Schulke & Mayr
Shanghai Synmedia Chemical
Shinsung Materials
Fushan Silver
SACHEM, Inc.
Taicang Liyuan
Thor Personal Care
Wuxi Zhufeng
Yantai Aurora Chemical
Kumar Organic Products
Belchem Industries (India)
Table of content
1 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Market Overview
1.1 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Product Scope
1.2 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Purity 98%
1.2.3 Purity 99%
1.2.4 Others
1.3 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Personal Care
1.3.3 Cosmetics
1.3.4 Deodorant Products
1.3.5 Others
1.4 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexylglycerine Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexylglycer
