Global Polysulfides Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Polysulfides market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polysulfides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Sealants

Adhesives

Others

Segment by Application

Sealants & Adhesives

Coating Additive

Lubricant Additive

Others

By Company

Nouryon

Toray

JSC Kazan Synthetic Rubber Plant

Chevron-Phillips

PPG

Master Bond

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polysulfides Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polysulfides Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Sealants
1.2.3 Adhesives
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polysulfides Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Sealants & Adhesives
1.3.3 Coating Additive
1.3.4 Lubricant Additive
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polysulfides Production
2.1 Global Polysulfides Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Polysulfides Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Polysulfides Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polysulfides Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Polysulfides Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan

3 Global Polysulfides Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polysulfides Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Polysulfides Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Polysulfides Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Polysulfides Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Polysulfides Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Polysulfides Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Polysulfides Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Polysul

 

