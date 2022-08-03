Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Insights and Forecast to 2027
Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
One-Component Polyurethane
Two-Component Polyurethane
Urethane-modified
Segment by Application
Coatings
Adhesive & Sealants
Leather Finishing
Paper & Textile
Fiber Glass Sizing
Others
By Company
Bayer
DSM
Chemtura
Lubrizol
BASF
Alberdingk Boley
Hauthaway
Stahl
Mitsui Chemicals
UBE
DIC
Reichhold
Wanhua Chemical
Dow Chemical
SiwoChem
SNP
Chase
VCM Polyurethanes
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
