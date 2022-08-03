Global Green Hydrogen Sales Market Report 2021

The global Green Hydrogen market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Green Hydrogen market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Alkaline (ALK) Electrolyzer

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

Segment by Application

Power Generation

Heating

Transport Fuel

Others

The Green Hydrogen market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Green Hydrogen market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

SGH2 Energy

Siemens Gas and Power

ENGIE

FuelCellsWorks

Uniper SE

Hydrogenics

Linde

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

Nel ASA

Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation

Green Hydrogen Systems

Table of content

1 Green Hydrogen Market Overview

1.1 Green Hydrogen Product Scope

1.2 Green Hydrogen Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Green Hydrogen Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Alkaline (ALK) Electrolyzer

1.2.3 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer

1.2.4 Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

1.3 Green Hydrogen Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Green Hydrogen Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Power Generation

1.3.3 Heating

1.3.4 Transport Fuel

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Green Hydrogen Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Green Hydrogen Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Green Hydrogen Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Green Hydrogen Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Green Hydrogen Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Green Hydrogen Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Green Hydrogen Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Green Hydrogen Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Green Hydrogen Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Green Hydrogen Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Green Hydrogen Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Green Hydrogen Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographi

