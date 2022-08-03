Global Coating Thinners Sales Market Report 2021
The global Coating Thinners market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coating Thinners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Mineral Spirits
Turpentine
Naphtha
Toluene
Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK)
Dimethylformamide (DMF)
2-Butoxyethanol
Others
Segment by Application
Architecture
Machinery & Equipment
Automotive
Medical Devices
Aerospace & Defense
Chemical & Material
Marine
Others
The Coating Thinners market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Coating Thinners market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
PPG
AkzoNobel
Henkel
Sherwin-Williams
RPM International
Axalta
BASF
Kansai Paint
3M
ExxonMobil Chemical
SK Chemical
Shell
Yips Chemical
SANKYO CHEMICAL
Shanghai Coatings
Shenzhen Zhanchen paints
SKSHU Paint
Guangdong Maydos Building Materials
Jotun
Hempel
DAISHIN CHEMICAL
DICHEM
Wattyl (Valspar Paint)
Table of content
1 Coating Thinners Market Overview
1.1 Coating Thinners Product Scope
1.2 Coating Thinners Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Coating Thinners Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3 Coating Thinners Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Coating Thinners Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.4 Coating Thinners Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Coating Thinners Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Coating Thinners Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Coating Thinners Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Coating Thinners Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Coating Thinners Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Coating Thinners Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Coating Thinners Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Coating Thinners Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Globa
