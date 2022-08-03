Global CBD-Infused Drinks Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
CBD-Infused Drinks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CBD-Infused Drinks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Alcoholic Drinks
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Segment by Application
Mass Merchandiser
Specialty Stores
Online Retail
Other
By Company
California Dreamin
Cann
Cannabiniers.
Canopy Growth Corporation
Daytrip Beverages
Forest Coffee Trading Co.
G&Juice
Honeydrop Beverages Inc.
K-Zen Beverages Inc.
Lagunitas Brewing Company
New Age Beverages Corporation
Phivida Holdings Inc.
Puration Inc.
Sprig
The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
UbU Beverages Ltd.
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 CBD-Infused Drinks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Alcoholic Drinks
1.2.3 Non-Alcoholic Drinks
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Mass Merchandiser
1.3.3 Specialty Stores
1.3.4 Online Retail
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales CBD-Infused Drinks by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top CBD-Infused Drinks Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global CBD-Infu
