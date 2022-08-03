Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Heat-Exchange Equipment market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Heat-Exchange Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat-Exchange Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Heat-Exchange Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Segment by Type

Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger

Plate Heat Exchanger

Air-cooled Heat Exchanger

Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Segment by Application

Petrochemical

Power and Metallurgy

Ship

Mechanical

Food

Pharmaceutical

Other

The report on the Heat-Exchange Equipment market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Alfa Laval

Kelvion (GEA)

IHI

SPX Corporation

Danfoss (Sondex)

API Heat Transfer

SPX Flow

Doosan

KNM

Xylem

Swep

FUNKE

HISAKA WORKS, LTD.

LARSEN & TOUBRO

THT

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Lanke Shihua

Accessen

KTR

Oeltechnik

Siping Vickers Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.

Lanzhou lanshi Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shandong Beichen

Thermowave

Hubei Defon Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.

FL-HTEP

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Heat-Exchange Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Heat-Exchange Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Heat-Exchange Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Heat-Exchange Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Heat-Exchange Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Alfa Laval

7.1.1 Alfa Laval Corporation Information

7.1.2 Alfa Laval Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Alfa Laval Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Alfa Laval Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Alfa Laval Recent Development

7.2 Kelvion (GEA)

7.2.1 Kelvion (GEA) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kelvion (GEA) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kelvion (GEA) Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kelvion (GEA) Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Kelvion (GEA) Recent Development

7.3 IHI

7.3.1 IHI Corporation Information

7.3.2 IHI Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 IHI Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 IHI Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 IHI Recent Development

7.4 SPX Corporation

7.4.1 SPX Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 SPX Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 SPX Corporation Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 SPX Corporation Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 SPX Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Danfoss (Sondex)

7.5.1 Danfoss (Sondex) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Danfoss (Sondex) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Danfoss (Sondex) Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Danfoss (Sondex) Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Danfoss (Sondex) Recent Development

7.6 API Heat Transfer

7.6.1 API Heat Transfer Corporation Information

7.6.2 API Heat Transfer Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 API Heat Transfer Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 API Heat Transfer Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 API Heat Transfer Recent Development

7.7 SPX Flow

7.7.1 SPX Flow Corporation Information

7.7.2 SPX Flow Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 SPX Flow Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 SPX Flow Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 SPX Flow Recent Development

7.8 Doosan

7.8.1 Doosan Corporation Information

7.8.2 Doosan Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Doosan Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Doosan Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Doosan Recent Development

7.9 KNM

7.9.1 KNM Corporation Information

7.9.2 KNM Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 KNM Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 KNM Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 KNM Recent Development

7.10 Xylem

7.10.1 Xylem Corporation Information

7.10.2 Xylem Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Xylem Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Xylem Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Xylem Recent Development

7.11 Swep

7.11.1 Swep Corporation Information

7.11.2 Swep Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Swep Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Swep Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Swep Recent Development

7.12 FUNKE

7.12.1 FUNKE Corporation Information

7.12.2 FUNKE Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 FUNKE Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 FUNKE Products Offered

7.12.5 FUNKE Recent Development

7.13 HISAKA WORKS, LTD.

7.13.1 HISAKA WORKS, LTD. Corporation Information

7.13.2 HISAKA WORKS, LTD. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 HISAKA WORKS, LTD. Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 HISAKA WORKS, LTD. Products Offered

7.13.5 HISAKA WORKS, LTD. Recent Development

7.14 LARSEN & TOUBRO

7.14.1 LARSEN & TOUBRO Corporation Information

7.14.2 LARSEN & TOUBRO Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 LARSEN & TOUBRO Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 LARSEN & TOUBRO Products Offered

7.14.5 LARSEN & TOUBRO Recent Development

7.15 THT

7.15.1 THT Corporation Information

7.15.2 THT Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 THT Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 THT Products Offered

7.15.5 THT Recent Development

7.16 Hitachi Zosen Corporation

7.16.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Products Offered

7.16.5 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Recent Development

7.17 Lanke Shihua

7.17.1 Lanke Shihua Corporation Information

7.17.2 Lanke Shihua Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Lanke Shihua Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Lanke Shihua Products Offered

7.17.5 Lanke Shihua Recent Development

7.18 Accessen

7.18.1 Accessen Corporation Information

7.18.2 Accessen Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Accessen Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Accessen Products Offered

7.18.5 Accessen Recent Development

7.19 KTR

7.19.1 KTR Corporation Information

7.19.2 KTR Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 KTR Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 KTR Products Offered

7.19.5 KTR Recent Development

7.20 Oeltechnik

7.20.1 Oeltechnik Corporation Information

7.20.2 Oeltechnik Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Oeltechnik Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Oeltechnik Products Offered

7.20.5 Oeltechnik Recent Development

7.21 Siping Vickers Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.21.1 Siping Vickers Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.21.2 Siping Vickers Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Siping Vickers Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd. Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Siping Vickers Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.21.5 Siping Vickers Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.22 Lanzhou lanshi Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.22.1 Lanzhou lanshi Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.22.2 Lanzhou lanshi Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Lanzhou lanshi Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd. Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Lanzhou lanshi Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.22.5 Lanzhou lanshi Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.23 Shandong Beichen

7.23.1 Shandong Beichen Corporation Information

7.23.2 Shandong Beichen Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Shandong Beichen Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Shandong Beichen Products Offered

7.23.5 Shandong Beichen Recent Development

7.24 Thermowave

7.24.1 Thermowave Corporation Information

7.24.2 Thermowave Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Thermowave Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Thermowave Products Offered

7.24.5 Thermowave Recent Development

7.25 Hubei Defon Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.25.1 Hubei Defon Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.25.2 Hubei Defon Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Hubei Defon Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd. Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Hubei Defon Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.25.5 Hubei Defon Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.26 FL-HTEP

7.26.1 FL-HTEP Corporation Information

7.26.2 FL-HTEP Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 FL-HTEP Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 FL-HTEP Products Offered

7.26.5 FL-HTEP Recent Development

