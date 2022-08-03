Global Food Authenticity Testing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Food Authenticity Testing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Authenticity Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PCR

LC-MS

Isotope Methods

Immunoassay

Others

Segment by Application

Meat Speciation

Country Of Origin and Aging

Adulteration Tests

False Labeling

Others

By Company

SGS

Intertek Group

Eurofins Scientific

ALS

LGC Science Group

M?rieux Nutrisciences

Microbac Laboratories

EMSL Analytical

Romer Labs Diagnostic

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Food Authenticity Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PCR

1.2.3 LC-MS

1.2.4 Isotope Methods

1.2.5 Immunoassay

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Food Authenticity Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Meat Speciation

1.3.3 Country Of Origin and Aging

1.3.4 Adulteration Tests

1.3.5 False Labeling

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Food Authenticity Testing Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Food Authenticity Testing Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Food Authenticity Testing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Food Authenticity Testing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Food Authenticity Testing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Food Authenticity Testing Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Food Authenticity Testing Industry Trends

2.3.2 Food Authenticity Testing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Food Authenticity Testing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Food Authenticity Testing Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Food Authenticity Testing Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Food Authenticity Tes

