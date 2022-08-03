Global Craft Knife Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Craft Knife market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Craft Knife market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Light Duty Craft Knife
Medium Duty Craft Knife
Heavy Duty Craft Knife
Swivel Craft Knife
Fingertip Craft Knife
Others
Segment by Application
Professional
Amateur
By Company
Cricut, Inc.
Elmer?s Products, Inc.
Etsy, Inc.
Fiskars Oyj
Jewel Blade Limited
Michaels Stores Procurement Company, Inc.
Nanjing A and D Craft Co., Ltd.
Notions Marketing Corporation
Slice, Inc.
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Craft Knife Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Craft Knife Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Light Duty Craft Knife
1.2.3 Medium Duty Craft Knife
1.2.4 Heavy Duty Craft Knife
1.2.5 Swivel Craft Knife
1.2.6 Fingertip Craft Knife
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Craft Knife Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Professional
1.3.3 Amateur
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Craft Knife Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Craft Knife Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Craft Knife Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Craft Knife Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Craft Knife Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Craft Knife by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Craft Knife Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Craft Knife Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Craft Knife Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Craft Knife Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Craft Knife Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Craft Knife Sales Market Share
