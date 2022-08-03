Power Generation in Morocco – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary

Power Generation in Morocco industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– The power generation industry volume is defined as the total electrical energy (TWh) generated within a country over the course of each calendar year.

– The Moroccan power generation industry had total revenues of $0.4bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% between 2016 and 2020.

– Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.5% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 31.9 TWh in 2020.

– Rising wages in Morocco have allowed players to increase prices as demand for electricity continues to rise.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market rivalry

1.8. Competitive Landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

3.2. Market volume

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

5.2. Market volume forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What are the strengths of leading players?

7.3. Are there any opportunities for players?

7.4. How has the political environment affected the industry?

7.5. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the industry?

8 Appendix

8.1. Methodology

8.2. About MarketLine

