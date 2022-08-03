Gas Utilities in India – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary

Gas Utilities in India industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/report-sample/india-gas-utilities-market-2025-310

Key Highlights

– The gas utilities market covers all natural gas consumption, net of distribution or transmission losses, by end-users in the following categories: industrial (including use as a feedstock and autogeneration), commercial and public-sector organizations, residential consumers, electric power generation (including combined heat and power but excluding autogeneration and heat plant), and other (including transport, agriculture, centralized heat plant, and other usage). Values are calculated from segment volumes and the average annual price of gas charged to end-users in each segment net of any applicable taxes.

– The Indian gas utilities industry had total revenues of $5.7bn in 2020, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -9.6% between 2016 and 2020.

– Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.8% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 2,078 billion cubic feet in 2020.

– The Industrial segment was the industry's most lucrative in 2020, with total revenues of $1.5bn, equivalent to 25.5% of the industry's overall value.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the gas utilities market in India

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the gas utilities market in India

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key gas utilities market players' global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the India gas utilities market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

– What was the size of the India gas utilities market by value in 2020?

– What will be the size of the India gas utilities market in 2025?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the India gas utilities market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up India's gas utilities market?

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/energy-and-natural-resources/india-gas-utilities-market-2025-310

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Market rivalry

1.9. Competitive Landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

3.2. Market volume

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

5.2. Market volume forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market share

7.2. Who are the leading players?

7.3. What strategies have leading players followed in recent years?

7.4. What strengths and weaknesses do leading players have?

7.5. What threats do the leading players face?

8 Company Profiles

8.1. GAIL (India) Limited

8.2. Gujarat Gas Ltd

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

10 Appendix

10.1. Methodology

10.2. Industry associations

10.3. Related MarketLine research

10.4. About MarketLine

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/energy-and-natural-resources/india-gas-utilities-market-2025-310

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Utilities BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2016-2025

Utilities in India – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

