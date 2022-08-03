Global 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Sales Market Report 2021

2,4, 6-trichlorobenzoyl chloride is mainly used in organic synthesis to promote efficient esterification between carboxylic acid and alcohol.

The characteristic reaction of this reagent is to promote the internal esterification of substrate molecules with carboxylic acid and alcohol to produce macrolides.Internal esterification with this reagent is also known as Yamaguchi internal esterification.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Market

The global 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Global 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Scope and Market Size

The global 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

0.97

0.98

Other

Segment by Application

Synthesize Lipid

Laboratory Use

Other

The 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

Matrix Scientific

Oakwood Chemical

Sigma-Aldrich

Alfa Aesar

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TCI

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Table of content

1 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Market Overview

1.1 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Product Scope

1.2 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 0.97

1.2.3 0.98

1.2.4 Other

1.3 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Synthesize Lipid

1.3.3 Laboratory Use

1.3.4 Other

1.4 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 2,4,6-Trifluorobenzoyl Chloride Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

