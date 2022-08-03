Power Generation in Australia – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Summary
Power Generation in Australia industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
– The power generation industry volume is defined as the total electrical energy (TWh) generated within a country over the course of each calendar year.
– The Australian power generation industry had total revenues of $49.4bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% between 2016 and 2020.
– Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 0.1% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 259.3 TWh in 2020.
– The high reliance of the Australian industry on fossil fuels – particularly on coal – has had a significant impact on costs and the value of generated power.
Scope
Table of content
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Market rivalry
1.8. Competitive Landscape
2 Market Overview
2.1. Market definition
2.2. Market analysis
3 Market Data
3.1. Market value
3.2. Market volume
4 Market Segmentation
4.1. Category segmentation
4.2. Geography segmentation
5 Market Outlook
5.1. Market value forecast
5.2. Market volume forecast
6 Five Forces Analysis
6.1. Summary
6.2. Buyer power
6.3. Supplier power
6.4. New entrants
6.5. Threat of substitutes
6.6. Degree of rivalry
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1. Who are the leading players?
7.2. What are the strengths of leading players?
7.3. Has there been any strategic acquisitions/divestures in recent years?
7.4. Are there any opportunities for leading players?
7.5. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the industry?
8 Company Profiles
8.1. CLP Holdings Limited
8.2. Ergon Energy Corporation Limited (Inactive)
8.3. Engie SA
8.4. Origin Energy Limited
9 Macroeconomic Indicators
9.1. Country data
10 Appendix
10.1. Methodology
10.2. Industry associations
10.3. Related MarketLine research
10.4. About MarketLine
