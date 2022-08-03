Karting Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Karting Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, In 2021, the global Karting market size was US$ 199.86 million and it will reach US$ 251.50 million in 2028, growing at CAGR of 3.46% between 2022 and 2028.

Europe Karting market size was US$ 83.86 million in 2021, while North America was US$ 52.64 million. The proportion of the Europe was 41.96%in 2021, while North America percentage was 26.34%, and it is predicted that North America market share will reach 24.77% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 2.62% through the analysis period. As for the Asia, the notable markets are China and Japan, CAGR is 6.64% and 3.18 % respectively for the next 6-year period.

The global major manufacturers of Karting include Sodikart, OTK Kart, Praga Kart, Birel Art, RiMO Go Karts, Shenzhen Explorerkart, CRG, OTL Kart, and Bizkarts, etc. In terms of revenue, the global five largest players hold a 59.47% market share of Karting in 2021.

This report focuses on Karting volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Karting market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: Europe, North America, China, Japan, Korea, etc.

Global Karting Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Sodikart

OTK Kart

Praga Kart

Birel Art

RiMO Go Karts

Shenzhen Explorerkart

CRG

OTL Kart

Bizkarts

Saiqi sports

Teleemoto

TAL-KO Racing

Anderson-CSK

Margay Racing

Speed2Max

Fengsu

Karting Market Segment by Type

Outdoor Karting

Indoor Karting

Karting Market Segment by Application

Leisure

Racing

The report on the Karting market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Karting consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Karting market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Karting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Karting with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Karting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

