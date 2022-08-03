Power Generation in Jordan – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Power Generation in Jordan – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary

Power Generation in Jordan industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/report-sample/jordan-power-generation-market-2025-475

Key Highlights

– The power generation industry volume is defined as the total electrical energy (TWh) generated within a country over the course of each calendar year.

– The Jordanian power generation industry had total revenues of $0.8bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% between 2016 and 2020.

– Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.0% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 20.5 TWh in 2020.

– Adverse regional developments, in particular in Syria and Iraq, affect Jordan and disrupt the industry.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the power generation market in Jordan

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the power generation market in Jordan

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key power generation market players' global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Jordan power generation market with five year forecasts

Reasons to Buy

– What was the size of the Jordan power generation market by value in 2020?

– What will be the size of the Jordan power generation market in 2025?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Jordan power generation market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up Jordan's power generation market?

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/energy-and-natural-resources/jordan-power-generation-market-2025-475

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market rivalry

1.8. Competitive Landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

3.2. Market volume

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

5.2. Market volume forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What are the strengths of leading players?

7.3. How are government policies affecting players?

7.4. Are there any opportunities for players in the industry?

7.5. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the industry?

8 Company Profiles

8.1. Central Electricity Generating Co

8.2. Jordanian Electric Power Company Limited

8.3. Irbid District Electricity Co Ltd

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

10 Appendix

10.1. Methodology

10.2. Industry associations

10.3. Related MarketLine research

10.4. About MarketLine

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/energy-and-natural-resources/jordan-power-generation-market-2025-475

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/