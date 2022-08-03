Gas Utilities in North America – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Gas Utilities in North America industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– The gas utilities market covers all natural gas consumption, net of distribution or transmission losses, by end-users in the following categories: industrial (including use as a feedstock and autogeneration), commercial and public-sector organizations, residential consumers, electric power generation (including combined heat and power but excluding autogeneration and heat plant), and other (including transport, agriculture, centralized heat plant, and other usage). Values are calculated from segment volumes and the average annual price of gas charged to end-users in each segment net of any applicable taxes.

– The North American gas utilities industry had total revenues of $363.2bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% between 2016 and 2020.

– Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.5% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 36,560.8 billion cubic feet in 2020.

– The Industrial segment was the industry's most valuable in 2020, with total revenues of $128.2bn, equivalent to 35.3% of the industry's overall value.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the gas utilities market in North America

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the gas utilities market in North America

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key gas utilities market players' global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the North America gas utilities market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

– What was the size of the North America gas utilities market by value in 2020?

– What will be the size of the North America gas utilities market in 2025?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the North America gas utilities market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– How large is North America's gas utilities market in relation to its regional counterparts?

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Market rivalry

1.9. Competitive Landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

3.2. Market volume

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

5.2. Market volume forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market share

7.2. Who are the leading players?

7.3. What strategies have leading players followed in recent years?

7.4. What strengths and weaknesses do leading players have?

7.5. What threats do the leading players face?

7.6. Have there been any significant recent developments?

7.7. How has COVID-19 affected leading players?

8 Company Profiles

8.1. Sempra Energy

8.2. Atmos Energy Corporation

8.3. Southern Company Gas

8.4. Enbridge Inc.

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

10 Appendix

10.1. Methodology

10.2. Industry associations

10.3. Related MarketLine research

10.4. About MarketLine

