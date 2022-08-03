Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Heat treating is a thermal process used to alter the physical properties of metals. By changing the rate of heating and cooling, the mechanical behavior of metals is easily manipulated.

In 2018, North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than 90% of the market share, and Asia-Pacific region has the biggest market share among them.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Metal Heat Treatment Market

The global Metal Heat Treatment market size is projected to reach US$ 9605.2 million by 2027, from US$ 6780.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027.

Global Metal Heat Treatment Scope and Market Size

Metal Heat Treatment market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Heat Treatment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

General Heat Treatment

Surface Heat Treatment

Surface heat treatment takes up a major market share in the world, which is near 58% in 2018.

Segment by Application

Automotive

Heavy Machinery

Aerospace

Defense

Construction

Others

Automotive and heavy machinary are major application of metal heat treatment, which account for over 50% market size share in 2018.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Bodycote

DOWA Thermotech

FPM Heat Treating

Premier Thermal Solutions

HÄRTEREI REESE

SHU

Woodworth

Parker Trutec Group

Paulo

Oriental Engineering

Kanto Yakin Kogyo Co Ltd

Fengdong

Bluewater Thermal Solutions

Shanghai Heat Treatment

Metal Heat Co., Ltd

Guangdong Strong Metal Technology

Toshin Nekko

TTL

Aalberts

Solar Atmospheres

Braddock Metallurgical

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 General Heat Treatment

1.2.3 Surface Heat Treatment

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Heavy Machinery

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Defense

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Metal Heat Treatment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Metal Heat Treatment Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Metal Heat Treatment Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Metal Heat Treatment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Metal Heat Treatment Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Metal Heat Treatment Market Trends

2.3.2 Metal Heat Treatment Market Drivers

2.3.3 Metal Heat Treatment Market Challenges

2.3.4 Metal Heat Treatment Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Metal Heat Treatment Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Metal Heat Treatment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Metal Heat Treatment Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2

