Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Heat treating is a thermal process used to alter the physical properties of metals. By changing the rate of heating and cooling, the mechanical behavior of metals is easily manipulated.
In 2018, North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than 90% of the market share, and Asia-Pacific region has the biggest market share among them.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Metal Heat Treatment Market
The global Metal Heat Treatment market size is projected to reach US$ 9605.2 million by 2027, from US$ 6780.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027.
Global Metal Heat Treatment Scope and Market Size
Metal Heat Treatment market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Heat Treatment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
General Heat Treatment
Surface Heat Treatment
Surface heat treatment takes up a major market share in the world, which is near 58% in 2018.
Segment by Application
Automotive
Heavy Machinery
Aerospace
Defense
Construction
Others
Automotive and heavy machinary are major application of metal heat treatment, which account for over 50% market size share in 2018.
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Bodycote
DOWA Thermotech
FPM Heat Treating
Premier Thermal Solutions
HÄRTEREI REESE
SHU
Woodworth
Parker Trutec Group
Paulo
Oriental Engineering
Kanto Yakin Kogyo Co Ltd
Fengdong
Bluewater Thermal Solutions
Shanghai Heat Treatment
Metal Heat Co., Ltd
Guangdong Strong Metal Technology
Toshin Nekko
TTL
Aalberts
Solar Atmospheres
Braddock Metallurgical
