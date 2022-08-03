Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Landfill gas is a complex mix of different gases created by the action of microorganisms within a landfill.
Global Landfill gas Application segment consists of Electricity Generation, Direct Use and High BTU RNG. Electricity Generation accounted for a revenue share of about 75% in 2019.
This report focuses on the Landfill gas (LFG) in global market, especially in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America and Middle East and Africa. As the largest market, USA accounted for about 55% of the global total. China is the second market, with market size accounting for about 6% of the global in 2019.
The Key players operating into Global Landfill gas (LFG) Market are EDL, WM Renewable Energy, DTE Energy.Biffa and Veolia, etc. EDL, WM Renewable and Energy are the two players with the largest revenue share, occupying about 4% and 3% of the market share in 2019, respectively.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market
The global Landfill Gas (LFG) market size is projected to reach US$ 11720 million by 2027, from US$ 8632.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.
Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Scope and Market Size
Landfill Gas (LFG) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Landfill Gas (LFG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Only Primary Processing
Additional Processing
Segment by Application
Electricity Generation
Direct Use
High BTU RNG
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
EDL
WM Renewable Energy
Infinis
Veolia
Aria Energy
INGENCO
Biffa
Viridor
DTE Energy
Montauk Energy
Ameresco
Green Gas International
China Water Industry Group
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Only Primary Processing
1.2.3 Additional Processing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Electricity Generation
1.3.3 Direct Use
1.3.4 High BTU RNG
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Landfill Gas (LFG) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Landfill Gas (LFG) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Landfill Gas (LFG) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Landfill Gas (LFG) Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Trends
2.3.2 Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
