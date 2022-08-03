Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Landfill gas is a complex mix of different gases created by the action of microorganisms within a landfill.

Global Landfill gas Application segment consists of Electricity Generation, Direct Use and High BTU RNG. Electricity Generation accounted for a revenue share of about 75% in 2019.

This report focuses on the Landfill gas (LFG) in global market, especially in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America and Middle East and Africa. As the largest market, USA accounted for about 55% of the global total. China is the second market, with market size accounting for about 6% of the global in 2019.

The Key players operating into Global Landfill gas (LFG) Market are EDL, WM Renewable Energy, DTE Energy.Biffa and Veolia, etc. EDL, WM Renewable and Energy are the two players with the largest revenue share, occupying about 4% and 3% of the market share in 2019, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market

The global Landfill Gas (LFG) market size is projected to reach US$ 11720 million by 2027, from US$ 8632.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Scope and Market Size

Landfill Gas (LFG) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Landfill Gas (LFG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Only Primary Processing

Additional Processing

Segment by Application

Electricity Generation

Direct Use

High BTU RNG

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

EDL

WM Renewable Energy

Infinis

Veolia

Aria Energy

INGENCO

Biffa

Viridor

DTE Energy

Montauk Energy

Ameresco

Green Gas International

China Water Industry Group

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Only Primary Processing

1.2.3 Additional Processing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electricity Generation

1.3.3 Direct Use

1.3.4 High BTU RNG

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Landfill Gas (LFG) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Landfill Gas (LFG) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Landfill Gas (LFG) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Landfill Gas (LFG) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Trends

2.3.2 Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

