Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module in global, including the following market information:
Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (KW)
Global top five Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module companies in 2020 (%)
The global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module market was valued at 2828.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3226.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (KW)
Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
CIGS Solar Cell Module
CIS Solar Cell Module
Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (KW)
Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Ground Station
Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (KW)
Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (KW)
Key companies Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Solar Frontier
SoloPower
Stion
Avancis (CNBM)
Manz
Dow Solar (NuvoSun)
Siva Power
Hanergy
Solibro
Miasole
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
