Charcoal Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

Increasing concern among governments and individuals to protect the environment, growing culture of barbeque food in Asia-Pacific countries, and growing utilization of charcoal in metallurgical industry to produce low-carbon contain metals are some of the factors which are supporting the market growth. Charcoal is made from the pyrolysis of organic material mainly wood. This charcoal found application in cooking fuel, heavy industry, purification and filtration, art, horticulture, pharmaceutical, smoking, automotive, and chemical, among others. This shows presence of vast serviceable market for charcoal. Further, increasing stringent regulation on heavy metal industry to decarbonize their operation is opening new opportunities for the charcoal as it offers high calorific value with very low carbon emission. Covid-19 has a negative impact on the charcoal market. Governments across the globe, took several necessary measures to curtail the spread of disease which resulted in full or partial lockdown in many nations resulted in factory shutdown and border closure, thus, halted the supply chain. Since, charcoal is used in many industrial processes as well as in hospitality industry for food preparation. All these industries witness the negative affect of COVID-19, thus affecting the demand of charcoal.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst Type, Lump charcoal category dominated the market in 2020.”

Based on type, market is categorized into lump charcoal, charcoal briquette, Japanese charcoal, sugar charcoal, and others. Among these, lump charcoal category held the largest revenue share in 2020. Large application area and less manufacturing intricacy are two of the key attributable for its high demand. However, during forecast charcoal briquette category is likely to showcase fastest growth rate owing to increasing demand for barbeque food.

“Amongst Application, Metallurgical and Cooking Fuels categories dominated the market in 2020.”

Based on application, market is categorized into metallurgical fuel, cooking fuel, industrial, filtration, and others. Of all, metallurgical and cooking fuels categories are the largest consumers of charcoal. Large use of charcoal in heavy metal industries in South American countries like Brazil and tradition of barbecue in western economies are some of the factors for their large share in the pie.

“South America and Middle East & Africa are the largest consumers of Charcoal”

For a better understanding of the market adoption, report provide detailed analysis for major region and countries including North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (Nigeria, Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Tanzania, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). South America and Middle East & Africa dominates the market with a significant share of the pie. Rising concern to protect the environment from hazardous carbon emission and increasing population along with urbanization are driving the market of charcoal in these regions. Some of the major companies profiled in the report includes Kingsford Products Company LLC, Duraflame Inc., Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, E&C Charcoal (Pty) Ltd., Namchar (Pty) Ltd., Timber Charcoal Company LLC, BOM DE BRASA, Fogo Charcoal Company, Gryfskand Sp. z o.o, Aperam BioEnergia Ltda.

Table of content

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Definitions

1.2. Limitation

1.3. Stake Holders

1.4. Currency Used in Report

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION

2.1. Research Methodology for the Global Charcoal Market

2.1.1. Main Objective of the Global Charcoal Market

3 MARKET SYNOPSIS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 GLOBAL CHARCOAL MARKET AMID COVID-19

6 GLOBAL CHARCOAL MARKET VOLUME (KT), 2019-2027F

7 GLOBAL CHARCOAL MARKET REVENUE (USD BN), 2019-2027F

8 MARKET INSIGHTS BY TYPE

8.1. Lump Charcoal

8.2. Charcoal Briquette

8.3. Japanese Charcoal

8.4. Sugar Coal

8.5. Other

9 MARKET INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

9.1. Metallurgical Fuel

9.2. Cooking Fuel

9.3. Industrial

9.4. Filtration

9.5. Other

10 MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION

10.1. North America Charcoal Market

10.1.1. United States

10.1.2. Canada

10.1.3. Rest of North America

10.2. Europe Charcoal Market

10.2.1. Germany

10.2.2. United Kingdom

10.2.3. France

10.2.4. Spain

10.2.5. Rest of Europe

10.3. Asia-Pacific Charcoal Market

10.3.1. China

10.3.2. Japan

10.3.3. India

10.3.4. Australia

10.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.4. South America Charcoal Market

10.4.1. Brazil

10.4.2. Argentina

10.4.3. Rest of South America

10.5. Middle East & Africa Charcoal Market

10.5.1. Nigeria

10.5.2. Democratic Republic of Congo

10.5.3. Ghana

10.5.4. Tanzania

10.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 CHARCOAL MARKET DYNAMICS

11.1. Market Drivers

11.2. Market Challenges

