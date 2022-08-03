Hydraulic Fracturing Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

The global hydraulic fracturing market was stood around US$30 billion in 2020 and is expected to showcase robust growth of above 8% during the forecast period. Unconventional reservoirs have low permeability which requires high intervention process in order to optimize oil production, thus making hydraulic fracturing a major operation required to produce oil and gas. According to data the published by The Department of Natural Resources of Canada, permeability of tight reservoirs ranges from 0.1 to 0.001 md, and that of shale reservoirs which is even less permeable ranges from 0.001 to 0.0001 md and that of conventional reservoir ranges from 10 to 100 md which is more than unconventional reservoir. As a result, the average permeability of tight and shale reservoirs is usually too small to allow commercial production unless hydraulic fracturing technique is used. Moreover, with increasing global demand of oil and gas due to growing industrialization and increasing population the global hydraulic fracturing market is expected to grow considerable rate in the forecasted period. For instance, production of shale gas in U.S., grew to 835 BCF in 2019 as compared to 720 BCF in 2018.

During the Covid-19 pandemic in the early 2020, majority of the countries and region witnessed a country wide lockdown. This has impacted the overall demand for oil and gas. According to U.S. Energy Information Administration, globally a decline of almost 9% in the overall demand of oil and gas was witnessed in 2020 for the first time since the global recession of 2009. Therefore, by lockdown demand for oil and gas reduced thereby lessening the production for the same and resulting to reduced hydraulic fracturing operations.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst Well Type, horizontal well category held prominent market share in 2020.”

Based on well type, the market is bifurcated into horizontal and vertical wells. Of both, horizontal well held prominent market share and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period therefore by developing a single horizontal well whole oilfield can be produce in case of vertical wells, multiple wells are required to extract oil from the field.

“Amongst Technology, plug & perf technology held considerable market share in 2020.”

Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into plug & perf and sliding sleeve. Currently, plug & perf technology held the significant market share in 2020.

“Amongst Application, Shale Gas held significant market share in 2020.”

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into shale gas, tight gas, tight oil. Currently, shale gas held the considerable market share and is increasing at an influential growth rate which is mainly due to large number of exploration and production in US. For instance, as on Dec 2019, 353.1 TCF of proven reserves of shale gas were noted in U.S.

“Amongst Location, Onshore wells held remarkable market share in 2020.”

Based on application, the market is segmented into Onshore wells and Offshore wells. In 2020, a total of nearly 55,000 wells were drilled, out of which approximately 2,250 wells were offshore wells and rest were onshore wells. Owing to this there are large number of onshore wells as compared to offshore wells.

“North America represents as the largest markets in the Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market.”

For a better understanding of the market adoption, report provide detailed analysis for major region and countries including North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, France, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of APAC), MEA (Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Rest of MEA), and Rest of World. Over the years, with advancements in technologies to extract shale oil and gas, exploration and production activities of unconventional reserves specifically in North America have increased significantly. For instance, in 2020 North America's proven natural gas reserves amounted to 536.8 TCF. In addition, due to research and development which is being carried out since long time has led to advancement in technology for hydraulic fracturing in North America thereby capturing major market share globally. Moreover, presence of major oil & gas service providers like Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger Ltd. are operating in the region, thereby helping the operator companies like British Petroleum Ltd and Royal Dutch Shell by using advance techniques to produce oil and gas in huge amounts.

