Instant Mashed Potatoes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Instant Mashed Potatoes in global, including the following market information:
Global Instant Mashed Potatoes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Instant Mashed Potatoes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Instant Mashed Potatoes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Instant Mashed Potatoes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Original Mashed Potatoes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Instant Mashed Potatoes include Idahoan Foods, Smash, Idaho Spuds, Betty Crocker (General Mills), Hungry Jack, Continental, Knorr, Simply Potatoes and Hormel and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Instant Mashed Potatoes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Instant Mashed Potatoes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Instant Mashed Potatoes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Original Mashed Potatoes
Milk Flavored Mashed Potatoes
Others
Global Instant Mashed Potatoes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Instant Mashed Potatoes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sale
Offline Sale
Global Instant Mashed Potatoes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Instant Mashed Potatoes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Instant Mashed Potatoes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Instant Mashed Potatoes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Instant Mashed Potatoes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Instant Mashed Potatoes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Idahoan Foods
Smash
Idaho Spuds
Betty Crocker (General Mills)
Hungry Jack
Continental
Knorr
Simply Potatoes
Hormel
McCain
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Instant Mashed Potatoes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Instant Mashed Potatoes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Instant Mashed Potatoes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Instant Mashed Potatoes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Instant Mashed Potatoes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Instant Mashed Potatoes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Instant Mashed Potatoes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Instant Mashed Potatoes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Instant Mashed Potatoes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Instant Mashed Potatoes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Instant Mashed Potatoes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Instant Mashed Potatoes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Instant Mashed Potatoes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Instant Mashed Potatoes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Instant Mashed Potatoes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Instant Mashed Potatoes Companies
4 Sights by Product
