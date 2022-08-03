Global Modern AI Infrastructure Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Modern AI Infrastructure analysis, which studies the Modern AI Infrastructure industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Modern AI Infrastructure Market 2022-2028” Research Report categorizes the global Modern AI Infrastructure by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Modern AI Infrastructure.

The global market for Modern AI Infrastructure is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Modern AI Infrastructure market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Modern AI Infrastructure market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Modern AI Infrastructure market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Modern AI Infrastructure market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Modern AI Infrastructure players cover NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Top Manufactures in Global Modern AI Infrastructure Includes:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Micron Technology

Advanced Micro Devices

IBM Corporation

Google

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Oracle

Graphcore

SK hynix

Cisco

AI Solutions

Dell Technologies

HPE

Toshiba

Gyrfalcon Technology Inc

Imagination Technologies

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Hardware

Server Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Enterprises

Government Organizations

Clous Service Providers

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Browse the Full Research Report at:

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/405862/modern-ai-infrastructure-outlook-2028

Related Information:

Chapter 1: Scope of Modern AI Infrastructure, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Modern AI Infrastructure market size and CAGR, Modern AI Infrastructure market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Modern AI Infrastructure revenue, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Modern AI Infrastructure revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, revenue segment by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Modern AI Infrastructure market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, IBM Corporation, Google and Microsoft Corporation, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

Customization Service of the Report :

LP INFORMATION provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

LP INFORMATION (LPI) is a professional market report publisher based in America, providing high quality market research reports with competitive prices to help decision makers make informed decisions and take strategic actions to achieve excellent outcomes.We have an extensive library of reports on hundreds of technologies.Search for a specific term, or click on an industry to browse our reports by subject. Narrow down your results using our filters or sort by what’s important to you, such as publication date, price, or name.

Contact US

LP INFORMATION

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: 001-626-346-3938 (US) 00852-58080956 (HK) 0086 15521064060 (CN)

Add: 17890 Castleton St. Suite 369 City of Industry, CA 91748 US