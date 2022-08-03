Digitalization of Waste Management Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Digitalization of Waste Management Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Europe Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Europe Digitalization of Waste Management market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1,808.43 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4,518.08 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.56% during the review period.

Europe Scope and Market Size

Digitalization of Waste Management market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Europe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2017-2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Veolia

Rubicon

C-trace GmbH

ZenRobotics

ELOGplan

AMCS Group

Contelligent

Bigbelly Solar

AMP Robotics

ISB Global

Evreka

Geminor

Sensoneo

BrighterBins

Digitalization of Waste Management Market Segment by Type

Hardware

Service

Digitalization of Waste Management Market Segment by Application

Waste Companies

Smart Cities

Municipalities

Others

The report on the Digitalization of Waste Management market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Segment by Country/Region

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Others

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Digitalization of Waste Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Digitalization of Waste Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digitalization of Waste Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digitalization of Waste Management with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Digitalization of Waste Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

