Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

Glycyrrhetinic Acid (also known as Enoxolone or glycyrrhetic acid) is a pentacyclic triterpenoid derivative of the beta-amyrin type obtained from the hydrolysis of glycyrrhizic acid, which was obtained from the herb liquorice. It is used in flavoring and it masks the bitter taste of drugs like aloe and quinine. It is effective in the treatment of peptic ulcer and also has expectorant (antitussive) properties. It has some additional pharmacological properties including antiviral, antifungal, antiprotozoal, and antibacterial activities.

Fujie Pharmaceutical, QHL Pharma, Select Botanical and Tianshan Pharmaceuticals are the leading players in licorice acid (CAS 471-53-4) market, the top 3 accounting for about 60% of the market share.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/98873/global-glycyrrhetinic-acid-2021-2027-746

China is the largest production region with a market share of about 55%, followed by Europe with about 30%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market

In 2020, the global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) market size was US$ 21 million and it is expected to reach US$ 26 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Scope and Market Size

Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) market is segmented into

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Share Analysis

Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) product introduction, recent developments, Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/98873/global-glycyrrhetinic-acid-2021-2027-746

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 HPLC < 95%

1.2.3 HPLC 95%-98%

1.2.4 HPLC > 98%

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical

1.3.3 Cosmetic

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/98873/global-glycyrrhetinic-acid-2021-2027-746

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/