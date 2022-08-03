Global Plastic Waste Management Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Plastic waste management service is a collective term for various approaches and strategies used to recycle plastic materials that would otherwise be dumped into landfills, or bodies of water, or otherwise contaminate the environment. The idea behind this type of waste management is to utilize those discarded materials to manufacture new plastic products without the need to actually generate additional plastic materials. Doing so can help lower production costs as well as protect the environment.
With shifting preference towards recycled plastic, demand for recycled plastic is anticipated to increase, which in turn, will drive the global plastic waste management market. Various food & beverage companies are focusing on increasing the amount of recycled plastic in their bottles as part of their new sustainable strategy.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plastic Waste Management Services Market
Global Plastic Waste Management Services Scope and Market Size
Plastic Waste Management Services market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Waste Management Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Thermosetting
Thermoplastic
Segment by Application
Plastic Waste
Heat Energy Generation
Recycled Plastics
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
B.Schoenberg
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies
REPLAS
Clear Path Recycling
PLASgran
Custom Polymers
Carbon LITE Industries
LUXUS
wTe
KW Plastic
Kuusakoski Group
Shanghai Pret Composites
Republic Services
Reprocessed Plastic
4G Recycling
Vanden Global
TerraCycle
The WasteCare Group
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Thermosetting
1.2.3 Thermoplastic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Plastic Waste
1.3.3 Heat Energy Generation
1.3.4 Recycled Plastics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Plastic Waste Management Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Plastic Waste Management Services Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Plastic Waste Management Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Plastic Waste Management Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Plastic Waste Management Services Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Plastic Waste Management Services Market Trends
2.3.2 Plastic Waste Management Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Plastic Waste Management Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Plastic Waste Management Services Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Plastic Waste Management Services Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Plastic Waste Management Serv
