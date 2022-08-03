Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Emission control catalysts are now used on all types of internal combustion engines, as well as in a number of stationary applications. Catalytic reactors for mobile applications, known as catalytic converters, utilize catalyst-coated monolithic substrates. Terms which are used to characterize the catalyst performance include conversion efficiency, light-off temperature, and space velocity.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market

In 2020, the global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market size was US$ 1956.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2380.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2027.

Following the success in mobile engine applications, catalyst technologies were introduced for stationary applications, for the control of volatile organic compounds (VOC) and NOx emissions. The list of catalyst applications covers such emission sources as chemical plants, painting and coating processes, ovens, printing, dry cleaning, power generation, and, last but not least, stationary engines. Examples of catalyst technologies for stationary engines include non-selective catalytic reduction (NSCR) of NOx from rich burn natural gas engines and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) of NOx by ammonia from diesel engines.

Johnson Matthey, BASF, Cormetech, UOP LLC (Honeywell) and Clariant International AG are the leading suppliers of stationary emission control catalyst in the world. Chinese producers mainly sprang up, Tianhe (Baoding), Hailiang, Guodian Longyuan are the key producers in China now, and most of them got the process from overseas companies. The top ten took up about 55% of the global production market.

Segment by Type, the Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market is segmented into

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market Share Analysis

Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Stationary Emission Control Catalyst product introduction, recent developments, Stationary Emission Control Catalyst sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

