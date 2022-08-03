Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) is a clear water white liquid and acrylic acid ester, for manufacturing polymers and for use as a feedstock for syntheses. It is used for automotive painting. It helps protect against hardness and anit-rust, as well as offers good color, flatness, smoothness, brightness, and gloss.

Through the investigation and research team in-depth study of each company's 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate, the content is commonly above 95%min. Besides, it is mainly synthesized by 1,4-butanediol and acrylate with catalyst. As for its downstream applications, there is also no obvious gap for its purity. Thus, classification of 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) has been omitted in the report.

Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) key players include BASF, Osaka Organic Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 100%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share over 55%.

In terms of application, the largest application is Paints and Coatings, followed by Adhesives, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market

In 2020, the global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) market size was US$ 9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2027.

Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Scope and Market Size

4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) market is segmented into

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Share Analysis

4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) product introduction, recent developments, 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Analysis Level

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Paints and Coatings

1.3.3 Adhesives

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate)

