Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Polyamide 12 (PA 12, Nylon 12) is a polymer with the formula [(CH2)11C(O)NH]n. It is made from ?-aminolauric acid or laurolactam monomers that each have 12 carbons. It is Semi-crystalline-crystalline thermoplastic material. Relatively low density, low water absorption. Polyamide 12 has a broad range of applications as polyamide additives.

Evonik, Arkema, EMS-Grivory and UBE Industries are the world leading manufacturers of Polyamide 12. Evonik is the leader of this industry by 49% market shares.

Europe is the largest production area of PA 12 with 76% in share. The USA and Japan each took 13% and 10% of total production share.

Europe is also the largest consumption area of PA 12 with34% in share. North America, China and Japan are other major consumption regions. They each took 23%, 15% and 9% of total consumption share.

The main applications of Polyamide 12 are automotive applications, industrial applications, consumer goods, electronics and others. And automotive applications are the largest application of PA 12. It took 34% of total consumption market. The following applications are industrial applications and consumer goods. They each took 25% and 24% of total consumption share.

