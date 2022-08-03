Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027
Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs) also called as Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) or coordination networks are crystalline material that can be readily self-assembled from metal ions or metal clusters with organic ligands. They display permanent porosity with the enormous internal surface area and large structural diversity and thus lead to a wide spectrum of applications including gas capture and storage, molecule separations, ion-exchange, drug delivery, sensing, catalysis, luminescence.
The major players in global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) include BASF, MOFapps, Strem Chemicals and so on. The industry is high concentration, and these large-scale production vendors almost monopolize the MOF market. Currently, BASF is the leader in MOF, who accounted for over 85% of global revenue share. Americas is the main market, and occupies about 55% of the global market. Zinc-Based Type and Aluminum-Based Type are main types, with a share about 35%. Gas Storage is the main application, which holds a share about 60%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market
Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Scope and Market Size:
Segment by Type, the Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) market is segmented into:
Segment by Application, the Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) market is segmented into:
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
Competitive Landscape and Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Share Analysis:
The major companies include:
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Zinc-Based
1.2.3 Copper-Based
1.2.4 Iron-Based
1.2.5 Aluminum-Based
1.2.6 Magnesium-Based
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Gas Storage
1.3.3 Adsorption Separation
1.3.4 Catalytic
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Metal-O
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/