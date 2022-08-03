Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Sodium hexametaphosphate (SHMP) is a hexamer of composition (NaPO3)6. It is a water-soluble polyphosphate glass that consists of a distribution of polyphosphate chain lengths. Its high degree of solubility sets it apart from other sodium phosphates.

SHMP typically is differentiated by four characteristics: grade, chain length designation, P2O5 content, and particle size. The grade can be either food grade or technical grade.

Sodium hexametaphosphate is a food additive used in dairy product, canned milk, packaged egg whites, ice cream, seafood and meat processing. Besides food application, sodium hexametaphosphate also has wide applications in the industrial field, such as boiler water treatment, paint, textile, ceramic tiles and refractories.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/99991/global-sodium-hexametaphosphate-2021-2027-25

Among those applications, water treatment accounts for the largest market share, which was about 40%.

The largest consumption region of SHMP comes from Asia-Pacific. The follower is Europe, who held 11% share in the same year.

Aditya Birla Chemicals, Prayon, Xingfa Group, Chengxing Group and Chuandong Chemical are the top 6 players of Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP), with about 38% market shares.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Market

Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Scope and Market Size:

Segment by Type, the Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) market is segmented into:

Segment by Application, the Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) market is segmented into:

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Market Share Analysis;

The major companies include:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/99991/global-sodium-hexametaphosphate-2021-2027-25

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Food Grade

1.2.3 Technical Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Water Treatment

1.3.4 Paper Industry

1.3.5 Industrial Cleaner

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/99991/global-sodium-hexametaphosphate-2021-2027-25

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/