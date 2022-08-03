Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Cool roof coatings are white or special reflective pigments that reflect sunlight. Coatings are like very thick paints that can protect the roof surface from ultra-violet (UV) light and chemical damage, and some offer water protection and restorative features. Products are available for most roof types.
Global cool roof coatings main players include PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Gardner-Gibson, Dow, Jotun, etc., totally accounting for about 27% of the market. North America is the largest market, with a share over 39%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into acrylic cool roof coatings, silicone cool roof coatings, aluminum cool roof coatings and others. The most common product is acrylic cool roof coatings, with a share over 63%. In terms of applications, it is widely used in residential building, commercial building, education building, healthcare building and others. Commercial building is the largest application, holding a share over 50%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cool Roof Coatings Market
In 2020, the global Cool Roof Coatings market size was US$ 957 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1209.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.
Global Cool Roof Coatings Scope and Market Size
Cool Roof Coatings market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cool Roof Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Cool Roof Coatings market is segmented into
Acrylic Cool Roof Coatings
Silicone Cool Roof Coatings
Aluminum Cool Roof Coatings
Others
Segment by Application, the Cool Roof Coatings market is segmented into
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Education Building
Healthcare Building
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Cool Roof Coatings Market Share Analysis
Cool Roof Coatings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Cool Roof Coatings product introduction, recent developments, Cool Roof Coatings sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
PPG
Sherwin-Williams
Gardner-Gibson
Dow
Jotun
GAF
DuluxGroup
Polyglass
RPM
Selena
BASF SE
National Coatings
Henry Company
Gaco Western
EVERROOF
Karnak
DT Tabernacle
Alco Products
EPOX-Z Corporation
Nippon Paint
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cool Roof Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Acrylic Cool Roof Coatings
1.2.3 Silicone Cool Roof Coatings
1.2.4 Aluminum Cool Roof Coatings
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential Building
1.3.3 Commercial Building
1.3.4 Education Building
1.3.5 Healthcare Building
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Cool Roof Coatings Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Cool Roof Coatings Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Cool Roof Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Re
