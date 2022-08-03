Global Glass Curtain Wall Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

The curtain wall method of glazing allows glass to be used in large uninterrupted areas creating consistent attractive facades.

A curtain wall system is an outer covering of a building in which the outer walls are non-structural, but merely keep the weather out and the occupants in.

The major players in global Glass Curtain Wall market include Yuanda China, JiangHong Group, Permasteelisa, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 10% shares of the global market. China is the main market, and occupies about 60% of the global market. Double Glazed Type is the main type, with a share about 40%. Commercial Building is the main application, which holds a share about 55%.

