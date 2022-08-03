Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 854.12 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 807.32 million by 2028 with a CAGR of -0.93% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, 10-20HP accounting for 72.86% of the Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 598.47 million by 2028, growing at a revised -0.71% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Commercial Application segment is altered to a -0.06% CAGR throughout this forecast period (2022-2028).

Japan is the largest consumption regions, the Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) market size was US$ 651.07 million in 2021, while Europe was US$ 16.93 million. The proportion of the Japan was 84.75% in 2021, while Europe’s percentage was 2.20%, and it is predicted that Europe market share will reach 3.26% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 5.40% through the analysis period (2022-2028). As for the Asia other region (ex Japan), the notable markets are China and South Korea, CAGR is 26.26% and -3.84% respectively for the next 6-year period.

The global major manufacturers of Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) include Yanmar, AISIN, Panasonic, Daikin, Mitsubishi, LG Electronics, Schwank, Tecogen, Inc., Blue Flame High-tech (Tianjin) and Smart Action etc. In terms of revenue, the global three largest players hold a 90.79% market share of Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) in 2021.

This report focuses on Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, etc.

Global Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Market Segment by Type

Below 10HP

10-20HP

Above 20HP

Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Market Segment by Application

Commercial Application

Schools & Universities

Industrial & Residential

The report on the Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

