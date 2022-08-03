Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales Market Report 2021
The global Aero-Engine Coatings market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aero-Engine Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
By Form Type
Powder Coatings
Liquid Coatings
By Process Type
Spray-Applied Coatings
EBPVD-Applied Coatings
Others
Segment by Application
Turbofan Engine
Turbojet Engine
Turboprop Engine
Turboshaft Engine
The Aero-Engine Coatings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Aero-Engine Coatings market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
Praxair Inc
Oerlikon
Akzo Nobel N.V
Dupont de Nemours, Inc
PPG Industries, Inc
Indestructible Paint Ltd
APS Material, Inc
Lincotek Group S.p.A
Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC
Table of content
1 Aero-Engine Coatings Market Overview
1.1 Aero-Engine Coatings Product Scope
1.2 Aero-Engine Coatings Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Powder Coatings
1.2.3 Liquid Coatings
1.3 Aero-Engine Coatings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Turbofan Engine
1.3.3 Turbojet Engine
1.3.4 Turboprop Engine
1.3.5 Turboshaft Engine
1.4 Aero-Engine Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Aero-Engine Coatings Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue F
