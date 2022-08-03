Uncategorized

Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales Market Report 2021

The global Aero-Engine Coatings market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aero-Engine Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

By Form Type

Powder Coatings

Liquid Coatings

By Process Type

Spray-Applied Coatings

EBPVD-Applied Coatings

Others

Segment by Application

Turbofan Engine

Turbojet Engine

Turboprop Engine

Turboshaft Engine

The Aero-Engine Coatings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Aero-Engine Coatings market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

Praxair Inc

Oerlikon

Akzo Nobel N.V

Dupont de Nemours, Inc

PPG Industries, Inc

Indestructible Paint Ltd

APS Material, Inc

Lincotek Group S.p.A

Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC

Table of content

1 Aero-Engine Coatings Market Overview
1.1 Aero-Engine Coatings Product Scope
1.2 Aero-Engine Coatings Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Powder Coatings
1.2.3 Liquid Coatings
1.3 Aero-Engine Coatings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Turbofan Engine
1.3.3 Turbojet Engine
1.3.4 Turboprop Engine
1.3.5 Turboshaft Engine
1.4 Aero-Engine Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Aero-Engine Coatings Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue F

 

