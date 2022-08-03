Global Platinum on Carbon (Pt/C) Sales Market Report 2021

Platinum on carbon, often referred to as Pt/C, is a form of platinum used as a catalyst. The metal is supported on activated carbon in order to maximize its surface area and activity.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Platinum on Carbon (Pt/C) Market

The global Platinum on Carbon (Pt/C) market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Global Platinum on Carbon (Pt/C) Scope and Market Size

The global Platinum on Carbon (Pt/C) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Platinum on Carbon (Pt/C) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

The Platinum on Carbon (Pt/C) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Platinum on Carbon (Pt/C) market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

American Elements.

Johnson Matthey Fuel Cells

PK Catalyst

Stanford Advanced Materials

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

