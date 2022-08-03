Construction Equipment Rental Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Southeast Asia Construction Equipment Rental Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

According to our research, the Southeast Asia construction equipment rental market size is estimated to be worth US$ 7,061.2 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 11,782.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.51% during the review period.

Geographically, Indonesia is the ASEAN’s largest construction equipment rental market, reached to US$ 2,428.7 million in 2021, enjoyed about 34.40% in ASEAN market. Philippines and Vietnam is also the notable markets with large-scale infrastructure investment activities, holds 14.80% and 11.40% market share respectively, CAGR is 7.17 % and 10.96 % for the next 6-year period.

Based on the product type, the construction equipment rental is primarily split into material handling and cranes, earth moving machinery, etc. In 2021, Earth Moving Machinery segment accounted for a share of 44.68% in the Southeast Asia market. And this product segment is poised to reach US$ 11,782.3 million by 2028 from US$ 7,061.2 million in 2021; followed by material handling and cranes, which seeing fast growing demand, expect with a CAGR of 8.55% in forecast period.

In Southeast Asia, the key players of construction equipment rental include Nishio Rentall, Aktio Co., Ltd., Nikken Corporation, Tat Hong, Dingchang Group, Superkrane Equipments, Ravago Equipment Rentals, Kanamoto Co., Ltd., and Sin Heng Heavy Machinery, etc. In 2021, the Southeast Asia top five players have a share approximately 4.47% in terms of revenue.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371132/construction-equipment-rental

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Nishio Rentall

Aktio Co., Ltd.

Nikken Corporation

Tat Hong

Dingchang Group

Superkrane Equipments

Ravago Equipment Rentals

Kanamoto Co., Ltd.

Sin Heng Heavy Machinery

Aver Asia

Guzent

SCMC

PT Uniteda Arkato

Chu Kai Co., Ltd

Construction Equipment Rental Market Segment by Type

Earth Moving Machinery

Material Handling and Cranes

Foundation Working Machinery

Others

Construction Equipment Rental Market Segment by Application

Building

Infrastructure

Others

The report on the TV Studio Content market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Indonesia

Philippines

Thailand

Malaysia

Vietnam

Other Countries

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the Southeast Asia Construction Equipment Rental consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Construction Equipment Rental market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Southeast Asia Construction Equipment Rental manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Construction Equipment Rental with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Construction Equipment Rental submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 2

1.2.1 Southeast Asia Market Size by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Earth Moving Machinery 3

1.2.3 Material Handling and Cranes 3

1.2.4 Foundation Working Machinery 3

1.2.5 Others Construction Equipment 4

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.4 Study Objectives 5

1.5 Years Considered 6

2 SOUTHEAST ASIA GROWTH TRENDS 7

2.1 Southeast Asia Market Perspective (2017-2028) 7

2.2 Construction Equipment Rental Growth Trends by Country 8

2.2.1 Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Country: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 8

2.2.2 Construction Equipment Rental Historic Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 9

2.2.3 Construction Equipment Rental Forecasted Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 10

2.3 Construction Equipment Rental Market Dynamics 10

2.3.1 Construction Equipment Rental Market Drivers 10

2.3.2 Construction Equipment Rental Market Challenges 11

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 12

3.1 Southeast Asia Construction Equipment Rental Revenue by Players 12

3.1.1 Southeast Asia Construction Equipment Rental Revenue by Players (2019-2022) 12

3.1.2 Southeast Asia Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2022) 13

3.2 Southeast Asia Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 13

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Construction Equipment Rental Revenue 14

3.4 Southeast Asia Market Concentration Ratio 15

3.4.1 Southeast Asia Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 15

3.4.2 Top 5 Companies in Southeast Asia, by Construction Equipment Rental Revenue in 2021 16

3.5 Construction Equipment Rental Key Players Head office and Area Served 16

3.6 Date of Enter into Construction Equipment Rental Market 17

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 17

4 CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT RENTAL BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 19

4.1 Southeast Asia Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 19

4.2 Southeast Asia Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 20

5 CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT RENTAL BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 21

5.1 Southeast Asia Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 21

5.2 Southeast Asia Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 21

6 INDONESIA 23

6.1 Indonesia Construction Equipment Rental Market Size (2017-2028) 23

6.2 Indonesia Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Type 23

6.2.1 Indonesia Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 23

6.2.2 Indonesia Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 24

6.2.3 Indonesia Construction Equipment Rental Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 24

6.3 Indonesia Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Application 25

6.3.1 Indonesia Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 25

6.3.2 Indonesia Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 25

6.3.3 Indonesia Construction Equipment Rental Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 26

7 PHILIPPINES 27

7.1 Philippines Construction Equipment Rental Market Size (2017-2028) 27

7.2 Philippines Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Type 27

7.2.1 Philippines Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 27

7.2.2 Philippines Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 28

7.2.3 Philippines Construction Equipment Rental Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 28

7.3 Philippines Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Application 29

7.3.1 Philippines Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 29

7.3.2 Philippines Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 29

7.3.3 Philippines Construction Equipment Rental Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 30

8 THAILAND 31

8.1 Thailand Construction Equipment Rental Market Size (2017-2028) 31

8.2 Thailand Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Type 31

8.2.1 Thailand Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 31

8.2.2 Thailand Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 32

8.2.3 Thailand Construction Equipment Rental Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 32

8.3 Thailand Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Application 33

8.3.1 Thailand Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 33

8.3.2 Thailand Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 33

8.3.3 Thailand Construction Equipment Rental Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 34

9 MALAYSIA 35

9.1 Malaysia Construction Equipment Rental Market Size (2017-2028) 35

9.2 Malaysia Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Type 35

9.2.1 Malaysia Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 35

9.2.2 Malaysia Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 36

9.2.3 Malaysia Construction Equipment Rental Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 36

9.3 Malaysia Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Application 37

9.3.1 Malaysia Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 37

9.3.2 Malaysia Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 37

9.3.3 Malaysia Construction Equipment Rental Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 38

10 VIETNAM 39

10.1 Vietnam Construction Equipment Rental Market Size (2017-2028) 39

10.2 Vietnam Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Type 39

10.2.1 Vietnam Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 39

10.2.2 Vietnam Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 40

10.2.3 Vietnam Construction Equipment Rental Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 40

10.3 Vietnam Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Application 41

10.3.1 Vietnam Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 41

10.3.2 Vietnam Construction Equipment Rental Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 41

10.3.3 Vietnam Construction Equipment Rental Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 42

11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 43

11.1 Nishio Rentall 43

11.1.1 Nishio Rentall Company Details 43

11.1.2 Nishio Rentall Business Overview 43

11.1.3 Nishio Rentall Construction Equipment Rental Introduction 44

11.1.4 Nishio Rentall Revenue in Construction Equipment Rental Business in Southeast Asia (2019-2022) 45

11.2 Aktio Co., Ltd. 45

11.2.1 Aktio Co., Ltd. Company Details 45

11.2.2 Aktio Co., Ltd. Business Overview 46

11.2.3 Aktio Co., Ltd. Construction Equipment Rental Introduction 46

11.2.4 Aktio Co., Ltd. Revenue in Construction Equipment Rental Business in Southeast Asia (2019-2022) 48

11.3 Nikken Corporation 48

11.3.1 Nikken Corporation Company Details 48

11.3.2 Nikken Corporation Business Overview 48

11.3.3 Nikken Corporation Construction Equipment Rental Introduction 49

11.3.4 Nikken Corporation Revenue in Construction Equipment Rental Business in Southeast Asia (2019-2022) 50

11.4 Tat Hong 50

11.4.1 Tat Hong Company Details 50

11.4.2 Tat Hong Business Overview 50

11.4.3 Tat Hong Construction Equipment Rental Introduction 51

11.4.4 Tat Hong Revenue in Construction Equipment Rental Business in Southeast Asia (2019-2022) 51

11.5 Dingchang Group 51

11.5.1 Dingchang Group Company Details 51

11.5.2 Dingchang Group Business Overview 52

11.5.3 Dingchang Group Construction Equipment Rental Introduction 52

11.5.4 Dingchang Group Revenue in Construction Equipment Rental Business in Southeast Asia (2019-2022) 53

11.6 Superkrane Equipments 53

11.6.1 Superkrane Equipments Company Details 53

11.6.2 Superkrane Equipments Business Overview 53

11.6.3 Superkrane Equipments Construction Equipment Rental Introduction 54

11.6.4 Superkrane Equipments Revenue in Construction Equipment Rental Business in Southeast Asia (2019-2022) 54

11.7 Ravago Equipment Rentals 54

11.7.1 Ravago Equipment Rentals Company Details 55

11.7.2 Ravago Equipment Rentals Business Overview 55

11.7.3 Ravago Equipment Rentals Construction Equipment Rental Introduction 55

11.7.4 Ravago Equipment Rentals Revenue in Construction Equipment Rental Business in Southeast Asia (2019-2022) 56

11.8 Kanamoto Co., Ltd. 56

11.8.1 Kanamoto Co., Ltd. Company Details 56

11.8.2 Kanamoto Co., Ltd. Business Overview 57

11.8.3 Kanamoto Co., Ltd. Construction Equipment Rental Introduction 57

11.8.4 Kanamoto Co., Ltd. Revenue in Construction Equipment Rental Business in Southeast Asia (2019-2022) 57

11.9 Sin Heng Heavy Machinery 58

11.9.1 Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Company Details 58

11.9.2 Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Business Overview 58

11.9.3 Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Construction Equipment Rental Introduction 59

11.9.4 Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Revenue in Construction Equipment Rental Business in Southeast Asia (2019-2022) 60

11.10 Aver Asia 60

11.10.1 Aver Asia Company Details 60

11.10.2 Aver Asia Business Overview 61

11.10.3 Aver Asia Construction Equipment Rental Introduction 61

11.10.4 Aver Asia Revenue in Construction Equipment Rental Business in Southeast Asia (2019-2022) 62

11.11 Guzent 62

11.11.1 Guzent Company Details 62

11.11.2 Guzent Business Overview 62

11.11.3 Guzent Construction Equipment Rental Introduction 63

11.11.4 Guzent Revenue in Construction Equipment Rental Business in Southeast Asia (2019-2022) 63

11.12 SCMC 64

11.12.1 SCMC Company Details 64

11.12.2 SCMC Business Overview 64

11.12.3 SCMC Construction Equipment Rental Introduction 64

11.12.4 SCMC Revenue in Construction Equipment Rental Business in Southeast Asia (2019-2022) 65

11.13 PT Uniteda Arkato 65

11.13.1 PT Uniteda Arkato Company Details 65

11.13.2 PT Uniteda Arkato Business Overview 66

11.13.3 PT Uniteda Arkato Construction Equipment Rental Introduction 66

11.13.4 PT Uniteda Arkato Revenue in Construction Equipment Rental Business in Southeast Asia (2019-2022) 67

11.14 Chu Kai Co., Ltd 67

11.14.1 Chu Kai Co., Ltd Company Details 67

11.14.2 Chu Kai Co., Ltd Business Overview 67

11.14.3 Chu Kai Co., Ltd Construction Equipment Rental Introduction 68

11.14.4 Chu Kai Co., Ltd Revenue in Construction Equipment Rental Business in Southeast Asia (2019-2022) 68

12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 69

13 APPENDIX 70

13.1 Research Methodology 70

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 70

13.1.2 Data Source 73

13.2 Disclaimer 76

13.3 Author Details 77

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371132/construction-equipment-rental

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client's requirements.

