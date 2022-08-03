Global Starflower Oil Sales Market Report 2021
Starflower oil is derived from the seeds of the Borago officinalis (borage). Borage seed oil has one of the highest amounts of ?-linolenic acid (GLA) of seed oils higher than blackcurrant seed oil or evening primrose oil, to which it is considered similar. GLA typically comprises about 24% of the oil.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Starflower Oil Market
The global Starflower Oil market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.
Global Starflower Oil Scope and Market Size
The global Starflower Oil market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Starflower Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Pharmaceutical Grade
Cosmetic Grade
Segment by Application
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Dietary Supplements
Others
The Starflower Oil market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Starflower Oil market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
Aromex
Connoils
Northstar Lipids
Shenyang Phytocare Ingredients
Gustav Heess
Caribbean Natural
OQEMA
Biocosmethic
A&A Fratelli Parodi
R.I.T.A
All Organic Treasures
Esperis
Vantage Specialty Ingredients
Paradigm Science
Aldivia
OLVEA Vegetable Oils
Avestia Pharma
Soyatech International
Icelandirect Inc
