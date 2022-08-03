Dental Extraction Forceps Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Dental Extraction Forceps Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Dental Extraction Forceps market size is estimated to be worth US$ 81.14 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 113.21 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Upper Extracting Forceps accounting for 48.43% of the Dental Extraction Forceps global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 54.98 million by 2028, growing at a revised 5.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Adults segment is altered to an 6.04 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

North America Dental Extraction Forceps market size was US$ 25.22 million in 2021, while Europe was US$ 18.67 million. The proportion of the North America was 33.09% in 2021, while Europe’s percentage was 24.49%, and it is predicted that Europe market share will reach 22.66% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 4.58 % through the analysis period. As for the Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 7.67 % and 5.49 % respectively for the next 6-year period.

This report focuses on Dental Extraction Forceps volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dental Extraction Forceps market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, etc.

Global Dental Extraction Forceps Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Dental Extraction Forceps Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371110/dental-extraction-forceps

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hu-Friedy (USA)

Physics Forceps (USA)

Karl Schumacher (US)

Kohler Medizintechnik (Germany)

Surtex Instruments (UK)

Titan Instruments (USA)

YDM (JP)

Helmut Zepf Medizintechnik (Germany)

Carl Martin (Germany)

Changsha Tiantian Dental Equipment (CN)

Medesy (Italy)

Shanghai Kangqiao Dental Instruments Factory (China)

ASA DENTAL S.p.A. (Italy)

FASA OHG (Germany)

Otto Leibinger GmbH (Germany)

J&J Instruments (US)

Nordent Manufacturing (USA)

Allsurg (India)

Dental Extraction Forceps Market Segment by Type

Upper Extracting Forceps

Lower Extracting Forceps

Dental Extraction Forceps Market Segment by Application

Adults

Children

The report on the Dental Extraction Forceps market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Poland

Netherlands

Belgium

Sweden

Czechia

Hungary

Rest of Europe

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Dental Extraction Forceps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Dental Extraction Forceps market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dental Extraction Forceps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dental Extraction Forceps with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Dental Extraction Forceps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Dental Extraction Forceps Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dental Extraction Forceps 1

1.2 Dental Extraction Forceps Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Dental Extraction Forceps Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 Upper Extracting Forceps 3

1.2.3 Lower Extracting Forceps 4

1.3 Dental Extraction Forceps Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Dental Extraction Forceps Sales Comparison by Application (2022-2028) 5

1.3.2 Adults 6

1.3.3 Children 6

1.4 Global Dental Extraction Forceps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 7

1.4.1 Global Dental Extraction Forceps Revenue 2017-2028 7

1.4.2 Global Dental Extraction Forceps Sales 2017-2028 8

1.4.3 Dental Extraction Forceps Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028 9

2 Dental Extraction Forceps Market Competition by Manufacturers 10

2.1 Global Dental Extraction Forceps Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 10

2.2 Global Dental Extraction Forceps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 13

2.3 Global Dental Extraction Forceps Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 16

2.4 Manufacturers Dental Extraction Forceps Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 17

2.5 Dental Extraction Forceps Market Competitive Situation and Trends 19

2.5.1 Dental Extraction Forceps Market Concentration Rate 19

2.5.2 The Global 5 and 10 Largest Dental Extraction Forceps Players Market Share by Revenue 20

2.5.3 Global Dental Extraction Forceps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 21

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 23

3 Dental Extraction Forceps Retrospective Market Scenario by Region 24

3.1 Global Dental Extraction Forceps Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 24

3.2 Global Dental Extraction Forceps Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 24

3.3 North America Dental Extraction Forceps Market Facts & Figures by Country 25

3.3.1 North America Dental Extraction Forceps Sales by Country 25

3.3.2 North America Dental Extraction Forceps Revenue by Country 26

3.3.3 U.S. 27

3.3.4 Canada 27

3.4 Europe Dental Extraction Forceps Market Facts & Figures by Country 28

3.4.1 Europe Dental Extraction Forceps Sales by Country 28

3.4.2 Europe Dental Extraction Forceps Revenue by Country 29

3.4.3 Germany 30

3.4.4 Italy 30

3.4.5 France 31

3.4.6 U.K. 31

3.4.7 Poland 32

3.4.8 Netherlands 32

3.4.9 Belgium 33

3.4.10 Sweden 33

3.4.11 Czechia 34

3.4.12 Hungary 34

3.5 Asia Pacific Dental Extraction Forceps Market Facts & Figures by Region 35

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Dental Extraction Forceps Sales by Region 35

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Dental Extraction Forceps Revenue by Region 36

3.5.3 China 37

3.5.4 Japan 37

3.5.5 South Korea 38

3.5.6 India 38

3.5.7 Australia 39

3.5.8 Indonesia 39

3.5.9 Thailand 40

3.5.10 Malaysia 40

3.5.11 Philippines 41

3.6 Latin America Dental Extraction Forceps Market Facts & Figures by Country 41

3.6.1 Latin America Dental Extraction Forceps Sales by Country 41

3.6.2 Latin America Dental Extraction Forceps Revenue by Country 42

3.6.3 Mexico 43

3.6.4 Brazil 43

3.6.5 Argentina 44

3.7 Middle East and Africa Dental Extraction Forceps Market Facts & Figures by Country 44

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Extraction Forceps Sales by Country 44

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Extraction Forceps Revenue by Country 45

3.7.3 Turkey 46

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia 46

3.7.5 UAE 47

4 Dental Extraction Forceps Historic Market Analysis by Type 48

4.1 Global Dental Extraction Forceps Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 48

4.2 Global Dental Extraction Forceps Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 49

4.3 Global Dental Extraction Forceps Price by Type (2017-2022) 49

5 Dental Extraction Forceps Historic Market Analysis by Application 50

5.1 Global Dental Extraction Forceps Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 50

5.2 Global Dental Extraction Forceps Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 50

5.3 Global Dental Extraction Forceps Price by Application (2017-2022) 51

6 Key Companies Profiled 52

6.1 Hu-Friedy (United States) 52

6.1.1 Hu-Friedy (US) Corporation Information 52

6.1.2 Hu-Friedy (US) Description and Business Overview 52

6.1.3 Hu-Friedy (US) Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 53

6.1.4 Hu-Friedy (US) Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 53

6.2 Physics Forceps (United States) 54

6.2.1 Physics Forceps Corporation Information 54

6.2.2 Physics Forceps Description and Business Overview 55

6.2.3 Physics Forceps Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 55

6.2.4 Physics Forceps Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 56

6.3 Karl Schumacher (United States) 57

6.3.1 Karl Schumacher (US) Corporation Information 57

6.3.2 Karl Schumacher (US) Description and Business Overview 58

6.3.3 Karl Schumacher (US) Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 58

6.3.4 Karl Schumacher (US) Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 58

6.4 Kohler Medizintechnik (Germany) 59

6.4.1 Kohler Medizintechnik (Germany) Corporation Information 59

6.4.2 Kohler Medizintechnik (Germany) Description and Business Overview 60

6.4.3 Kohler Medizintechnik (Germany) Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 60

6.4.4 Kohler Medizintechnik (Germany) Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 61

6.5 Surtex Instruments (UK) 61

6.5.1 Surtex Instruments (UK) Corporation Information 62

6.5.2 Surtex Instruments (UK) Description and Business Overview 62

6.5.3 Surtex Instruments (UK) Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 62

6.5.4 Surtex Instruments (UK) Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 63

6.6 A. Titan Instruments (United States) 64

6.6.1 A. Titan Instruments (US) Corporation Information 64

6.6.2 A. Titan Instruments (US) Description and Business Overview 65

6.6.3 A. Titan Instruments (US) Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 65

6.6.4 A. Titan Instruments (US) Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 66

6.7 YDM (JP) 67

6.7.1 YDM (JP) Corporation Information 67

6.7.2 YDM (JP) Description and Business Overview 68

6.7.3 YDM (JP) Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

6.7.4 YDM (JP) Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 68

6.8 Helmut Zepf Medizintechnik (Germany) 70

6.8.1 Helmut Zepf Medizintechnik (Germany) Corporation Information 70

6.8.2 Helmut Zepf Medizintechnik (Germany) Description and Business Overview 71

6.8.3 Helmut Zepf Medizintechnik (Germany) Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 71

6.8.4 Helmut Zepf Medizintechnik (Germany) Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 71

6.9 Carl Martin (Germany) 72

6.9.1 Carl Martin (Germany) Corporation Information 72

6.9.2 Carl Martin (Germany) Description and Business Overview 73

6.9.3 Carl Martin (Germany) Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 73

6.9.4 Carl Martin (Germany) Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 73

6.10 Changsha Tiantian Dental Equipment (CN) 74

6.10.1 Changsha Tiantian Dental Equipment (CN) Corporation Information 75

6.10.2 Changsha Tiantian Dental Equipment (CN) Description and Business Overview 75

6.10.3 Changsha Tiantian Dental Equipment (CN) Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

6.10.4 Changsha Tiantian Dental Equipment (CN) Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 76

6.11 Medesy (Italy) 79

6.11.1 Medesy (Italy) Corporation Information 80

6.11.2 Medesy (Italy) Description and Business Overview 80

6.11.3 Medesy (Italy) Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 81

6.11.4 Medesy (Italy) Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 81

6.12 Shanghai Kangqiao Dental Instruments Factory (China) 82

6.12.1 Shanghai Kangqiao Dental Instruments Factory Corporation Information 82

6.12.2 Shanghai Kangqiao Dental Instruments Factory Description and Business Overview 83

6.12.3 Shanghai Kangqiao Dental Instruments Factory Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

6.12.4 Shanghai Kangqiao Dental Instruments Factory Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 84

6.13 ASA Dental (Italy) 86

6.13.1 ASA Dental (Italy) Corporation Information 86

6.13.2 ASA Dental (Italy) Description and Business Overview 86

6.13.3 ASA Dental (Italy) Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 87

6.13.4 ASA Dental (Italy) Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 87

6.14 FASA OHG (Germany) 90

6.14.1 FASA OHG (Germany) Corporation Information 90

6.14.2 FASA OHG (Germany) Description and Business Overview 90

6.14.3 FASA OHG (Germany) Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 91

6.14.4 FASA OHG (Germany) Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 91

6.15 Otto Leibinger GmbH (Germany) 92

6.15.1 Otto Leibinger GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information 92

6.15.2 Otto Leibinger GmbH (Germany) Description and Business Overview 93

6.15.3 Otto Leibinger GmbH (Germany) Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 93

6.15.4 Otto Leibinger GmbH (Germany) Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 93

6.16 J&J Instruments (United States) 96

6.16.1 J&J Instruments (US) Corporation Information 96

6.16.2 J&J Instruments (US) Description and Business Overview 96

6.16.3 J&J Instruments (US) Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 97

6.16.4 J&J Instruments (US) Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 97

6.17 Nordent Manufacturing (United States) 98

6.17.1 Nordent Manufacturing (US) Corporation Information 98

6.17.2 Nordent Manufacturing (US) Description and Business Overview 99

6.17.3 Nordent Manufacturing (US) Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 99

6.17.4 Nordent Manufacturing (US) Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 99

6.18 Allsurg (India) 101

6.18.1 Allsurg (India) Corporation Information 101

6.18.2 Allsurg (India) Description and Business Overview 101

6.18.3 Allsurg (India) Dental Extraction Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 102

6.18.4 Allsurg (India) Dental Extraction Forceps Product Portfolio 102

7 Dental Extraction Forceps Manufacturing Cost Analysis 105

7.1 Dental Extraction Forceps Key Raw Materials Analysis 105

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 105

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 105

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 106

7.3 Dental Extraction Forceps Industrial Chain Analysis 107

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 108

8.1 Marketing Channel 108

8.2 Dental Extraction Forceps Distributors List 108

8.3 Dental Extraction Forceps Customers 110

9 Dental Extraction Forceps Market Dynamics 111

9.1 Dental Extraction Forceps Industry Trends 111

9.2 Dental Extraction Forceps Market Drivers 111

9.3 Dental Extraction Forceps Market Challenges 112

10 Global Market Forecast 113

10.1 Dental Extraction Forceps Market Estimates and Projections by Type 113

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Dental Extraction Forceps by Type (2023-2028) 113

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dental Extraction Forceps by Type (2023-2028) 113

10.2 Dental Extraction Forceps Market Estimates and Projections by Application 114

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Dental Extraction Forceps by Application (2023-2028) 114

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dental Extraction Forceps by Application (2023-2028) 114

10.3 Dental Extraction Forceps Market Estimates and Projections by Region 115

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Dental Extraction Forceps by Region (2023-2028) 115

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dental Extraction Forceps by Region (2023-2028) 116

11 Research Findings and Conclusion 117

12 Methodology and Data Source 118

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 118

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 118

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 119

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 120

12.2 Data Source 121

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 121

12.2.2 Primary Sources 122

12.3 Author List 124

12.4 Disclaimer 124

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371110/dental-extraction-forceps

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States