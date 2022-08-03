Ski Goggles Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Ski Goggles Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Ski Goggles market size is estimated to be worth US$ 697.89 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 961.87 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

This report focuses on Ski Goggles volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ski Goggles market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: USA, Europe, India, Egypt, China, etc.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Oakley

Smith Optics

Scott Sports SA

Dragon Alliance

Giro

VonZipper

Bolle

Ashbury

Rossignol

Quiksilver

Salomon

Zeal

Yamamoto Kogaku

ZEISS

Ski Goggles Market Segment by Type

Ordinary Lenses

Myopic Lens

Ski Goggles Market Segment by Application

Competition

Entertainment

The report on the Ski Goggles market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of South America

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Ski Goggles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ski Goggles market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ski Goggles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ski Goggles with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ski Goggles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Ski Goggles Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ski Goggles 1

1.2 Ski Goggles Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Ski Goggles Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028) 1

1.2.2 Ordinary Lenses 2

1.2.3 Myopic Lens 3

1.3 Ski Goggles Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Ski Goggles Sales Comparison by Application (2022-2028) 3

1.3.2 Competition 4

1.3.3 Entertainment 4

1.4 Global Ski Goggles Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 5

1.4.1 Global Ski Goggles Revenue 2017-2028 5

1.4.2 Global Ski Goggles Sales 2017-2028 6

1.4.3 Ski Goggles Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028 7

2 Ski Goggles Market Competition by Manufacturers 8

2.1 Global Ski Goggles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 8

2.2 Global Ski Goggles Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 10

2.3 Global Ski Goggles Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 11

2.4 Manufacturers Ski Goggles Manufacturing Sites, Headquarters and Area Served 12

2.5 Ski Goggles Market Competitive Situation and Trends 12

2.5.1 Ski Goggles Market Concentration Rate 12

2.5.2 The Global 3 and 5 Largest Ski Goggles Players Market Share by Revenue 13

2.5.3 Global Ski Goggles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 14

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 15

3 Ski Goggles Retrospective Market Scenario by Region 16

3.1 Global Ski Goggles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 16

3.2 Global Ski Goggles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 16

3.3 North America Ski Goggles Market Facts & Figures by Country 17

3.3.1 North America Ski Goggles Sales by Country 17

3.3.2 North America Ski Goggles Revenue by Country 18

3.3.3 United States 18

3.3.4 Canada 19

3.4 Europe Ski Goggles Market Facts & Figures by Country 19

3.4.1 Europe Ski Goggles Sales by Country 19

3.4.2 Europe Ski Goggles Revenue by Country 20

3.4.3 Germany 21

3.4.4 France 22

3.4.5 U.K. 23

3.4.6 Russia 24

3.4.7 Italy 25

3.5 Asia Pacific Ski Goggles Market Facts & Figures by Region 25

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Ski Goggles Sales by Region 25

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Ski Goggles Revenue by Region 26

3.5.3 China 27

3.5.4 Japan 28

3.5.5 South Korea 29

3.5.6 India 30

3.5.7 Southeast Asia 31

3.5.8 Australia 32

3.6 Latin America Ski Goggles Market Facts & Figures by Country 32

3.6.1 Latin America Ski Goggles Sales by Country 32

3.6.2 Latin America Ski Goggles Revenue by Country 33

3.6.3 Brazil 34

3.6.4 Mexico 35

3.6.5 Argentina 36

3.6.6 Colombia 37

3.7 Middle East and Africa Ski Goggles Market Facts & Figures by Country 37

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Ski Goggles Sales by Country 37

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Ski Goggles Revenue by Country 38

3.7.3 Saudi Arabia 39

3.7.4 UAE 40

3.7.5 Turkey 41

4 Ski Goggles Historic Market Analysis by Type 42

4.1 Global Ski Goggles Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 42

4.2 Global Ski Goggles Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 43

4.3 Global Ski Goggles Price by Type (2017-2022) 43

5 Ski Goggles Historic Market Analysis by Application 44

5.1 Global Ski Goggles Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 44

5.2 Global Ski Goggles Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 44

5.3 Global Ski Goggles Price by Application (2017-2022) 45

6 Key Companies Profiled 46

6.1 Oakley 46

6.1.1 Oakley Corporation Information 46

6.1.2 Oakley Description and Business Overview 46

6.1.3 Oakley Ski Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 47

6.1.4 Oakley Ski Goggles Product Portfolio 47

6.2 Smith Optics 48

6.2.1 Smith Optics Corporation Information 48

6.2.2 Smith Optics Description and Business Overview 48

6.2.3 Smith Optics Ski Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 49

6.2.4 Smith Optics Ski Goggles Product Portfolio 49

6.3 Scott Sports SA 50

6.3.1 Scott Sports SA Corporation Information 51

6.3.2 Scott Sports SA Description and Business Overview 51

6.3.3 Scott Sports SA Ski Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 51

6.3.4 Scott Sports SA Ski Goggles Product Portfolio 51

6.4 Dragon Alliance 52

6.4.1 Dragon Alliance Corporation Information 53

6.4.2 Dragon Alliance Description and Business Overview 53

6.4.3 Dragon Alliance Ski Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 53

6.4.4 Dragon Alliance Ski Goggles Product Portfolio 54

6.5 Giro 54

6.5.1 Giro Corporation Information 55

6.5.2 Giro Description and Business Overview 55

6.5.3 Giro Ski Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 55

6.5.4 Giro Ski Goggles Product Portfolio 55

6.6 VonZipper 56

6.6.1 VonZipper Corporation Information 56

6.6.2 VonZipper Description and Business Overview 57

6.6.3 VonZipper Ski Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 57

6.6.4 VonZipper Ski Goggles Product Portfolio 58

6.7 Bolle 59

6.7.1 Bolle Corporation Information 59

6.7.2 Bolle Description and Business Overview 60

6.7.3 Bolle Ski Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 60

6.7.4 Bolle Ski Goggles Product Portfolio 60

6.7.5 Bolle Recent Developments/Updates 61

6.8 Ashbury 61

6.8.1 Ashbury Corporation Information 61

6.8.2 Ashbury Description and Business Overview 62

6.8.3 Ashbury Ski Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 62

6.8.4 Ashbury Ski Goggles Product Portfolio 62

6.9 Rossignol 63

6.9.1 Rossignol Corporation Information 63

6.9.2 Rossignol Description and Business Overview 64

6.9.3 Rossignol Ski Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 64

6.9.4 Rossignol Ski Goggles Product Portfolio 64

6.10 Quiksilver 66

6.10.1 Quiksilver Corporation Information 66

6.10.2 Quiksilver Description and Business Overview 67

6.10.3 Quiksilver Ski Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 67

6.10.4 Quiksilver Ski Goggles Product Portfolio 67

6.11 Salomon 68

6.11.1 Salomon Corporation Information 68

6.11.2 Salomon Description and Business Overview 69

6.11.3 Salomon Ski Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 69

6.11.4 Salomon Ski Goggles Product Portfolio 69

6.12 Zeal 70

6.12.1 Zeal Corporation Information 71

6.12.2 Zeal Description and Business Overview 71

6.12.3 Zeal Ski Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 71

6.12.4 Zeal Ski Goggles Product Portfolio 72

6.13 Yamamoto Kogaku 72

6.13.1 Yamamoto Kogaku Corporation Information 72

6.13.2 Yamamoto Kogaku Description and Business Overview 73

6.13.3 Yamamoto Kogaku Ski Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 73

6.13.4 Yamamoto Kogaku Ski Goggles Product Portfolio 74

6.14 ZEISS 75

6.14.1 ZEISS Corporation Information 75

6.14.2 ZEISS Description and Business Overview 75

6.14.3 ZEISS Ski Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

6.14.4 ZEISS Ski Goggles Product Portfolio 76

6.14.5 ZEISS Recent Developments/Updates 77

7 Ski Goggles Manufacturing Cost Analysis 78

7.1 Ski Goggles Key Raw Materials Analysis 78

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 78

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 78

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 79

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ski Goggles 79

7.4 Ski Goggles Industrial Chain Analysis 80

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 81

8.1 Marketing Channel 81

8.2 Ski Goggles Distributors List 81

8.3 Ski Goggles Customers 83

9 Ski Goggles Market Dynamics 84

9.1 Ski Goggles Industry Trends 84

9.2 Ski Goggles Market Drivers 84

9.3 Ski Goggles Market Challenges 85

9.4 Ski Goggles Market Restraints 85

10 Global Market Forecast 86

10.1 Ski Goggles Market Estimates and Projections by Type 86

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ski Goggles by Type (2023-2028) 86

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ski Goggles by Type (2023-2028) 86

10.2 Ski Goggles Market Estimates and Projections by Application 87

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ski Goggles by Application (2023-2028) 87

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ski Goggles by Application (2023-2028) 87

10.3 Ski Goggles Market Estimates and Projections by Region 88

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ski Goggles by Region (2023-2028) 88

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ski Goggles by Region (2023-2028) 88

11 Research Findings and Conclusion 90

12 Methodology and Data Source 91

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 91

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 91

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 92

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 93

12.2 Data Source 94

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 94

12.2.2 Primary Sources 95

12.3 Author List 97

12.4 Disclaimer 97

