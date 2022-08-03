Global Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic Sales Market Report 2021

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic Market

The global Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Global Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic Scope and Market Size

The global Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

LFT-PP

LFT-PA

LFT-ABS

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Construction

Sporting Goods

Others

The Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

SABIC

Trinseo

Borealis

Radici Group

BASF

Polyone

Owens Corning

GS Global

Daicel Polymer

Asahi Kasei

RTP Company

Celanese

Shanghai PRET Composites

Nuh Kompozit

Sambark LFT

Vatan Plastik

SKYi Innovations

Kingfa SCI.& Tech.

TER Group

Nanjing Julong

Table of content

1 Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic Market Overview

1.1 Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic Product Scope

1.2 Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 LFT-PP

1.2.3 LFT-PA

1.2.4 LFT-ABS

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Sporting Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Long Fiber-reinforced Technical Plastic Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Lon

