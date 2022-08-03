Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) market size was US$ 3,290.05 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4,558.22 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, W-SEM accounting for 47.86% of the Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 2,272.32 million by 2028, growing at a revised 5.38% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

The global key manufacturers of Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Jeol Ltd., Carl Zeiss, Advantest, Tescan Group, Hirox, Delong, and COXEM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 80.01% in sales volume, and in term of revenue of Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), the top five companies hold a share nearly 88.12%.

The report includes analyses to provide a clear and deep understanding of important aspects of the global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) market. Readers of the report can become informed about current and future trends of the global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) market and how they will impact market growth during the forecast period.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Jeol Ltd.

Carl Zeiss

Advantest

Tescan Group

Hirox

Delong

COXEM

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Segment by Type

W-SEM

FEG-SEM

FIB-SEM

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Segment by Application

Life Sciences

Material Sciences

The report on the Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Others

South America

Brazil

Others

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

South Africa

Others

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Research Scope 1

1.2 Market Segment by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2017 VS 2021 VS 2028) 2

1.2.2 W-SEM 3

1.2.3 FEG-SEM 4

1.2.4 FIB-SEM 5

1.3 Market Segment by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Share by Application (2017 VS 2021 VS 2028) 5

1.3.2 Life Sciences 7

1.3.3 Material Sciences 7

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 MARKET PERSPECTIVE 10

2.1 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size 2017-2028 10

2.1.1 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue 2017-2028 10

2.1.2 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales 2017-2028 12

2.2 Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 12

2.2.1 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Region (2017-2022) 14

2.2.2 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 15

2.3 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size Forecast by Region 17

2.3.1 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 17

2.3.2 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 18

2.4 Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Dynamics 18

2.4.1 Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Industry Trends 18

2.4.2 Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Drivers 19

2.4.3 Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Challenges 20

2.4.4 Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Restraints 20

3 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE BY MANUFACTURERS 21

3.1 Global Top Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022) 21

3.1.1 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 21

3.1.2 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2017-2022 22

3.1.3 Global 3 and 5 Largest Manufacturers by Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales In 2021 23

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) by Revenue 24

3.2.1 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 24

3.2.2 Top Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 24

3.2.3 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 25

3.2.4 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 26

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) as of 2021) 27

3.4 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers 27

3.5 Key Manufacturers Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area 28

3.6 Established Date of Manufacturers in Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market 29

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 29

4 SCANNING ELECTRON MICROSCOPE (SEM) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 32

4.1 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Historic Market Review by Type (2017-2022) 32

4.1.1 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 32

4.1.2 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 32

4.1.3 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Price by Type (2017-2022) 33

4.2 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2023-2028) 34

4.2.1 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 34

4.2.2 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 34

4.2.3 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 35

5 SCANNING ELECTRON MICROSCOPE (SEM) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 36

5.1 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Historic Market Review by Application (2017-2022) 36

5.1.1 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales Market by Application (2017-2022) 36

5.1.2 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 36

5.2 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2023-2028) 37

5.2.1 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 37

5.2.2 Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales Share Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 37

6 NORTH AMERICA 38

6.1 North America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue Breakdown by Company 38

6.1.1 North America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 38

6.1.2 North America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue Market Share by Company in 2021 39

6.2 North America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size by Type 39

6.2.1 North America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 39

6.2.2 North America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 41

6.3 North America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size by Application 42

6.3.1 North America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 42

6.3.2 North America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 43

6.4 North America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Country 44

6.4.1 North America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 44

6.4.2 North America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 45

6.4.3 USA 47

6.4.4 Canada 47

6.4.5 Mexico 48

7 EUROPE 49

7.1 Europe Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue Breakdown by Company 49

7.1.1 Europe Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 49

7.1.2 Europe Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue Market Share by Company in 2021 50

7.2 Europe Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size by Type 50

7.2.1 Europe Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 50

7.2.2 Europe Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 52

7.3 Europe Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size by Application 53

7.3.1 Europe Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 53

7.3.2 Europe Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 54

7.4 Europe Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size by Country 55

7.4.1 Europe Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55

7.4.2 Europe Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56

7.4.3 Germany 58

7.4.4 France 58

7.4.5 U.K. 59

7.4.6 Italy 59

7.4.7 Russia 60

8 ASIA PACIFIC 61

8.1 Asia Pacific Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue Breakdown by Company 61

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 61

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue Market Share by Company in 2021 62

8.2 Asia Pacific Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size by Type 62

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 62

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 64

8.3 Asia Pacific Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size by Application 65

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 65

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 66

8.4 Asia Pacific Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size by Region 67

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Region (2017-2028) 67

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 68

8.4.3 China 70

8.4.4 Japan 70

8.4.5 Korea 71

8.4.6 India 71

8.4.7 Southeast Asia 72

9 SOUTH AMERICA 73

9.1 South America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue Breakdown by Company 73

9.1.1 South America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 73

9.1.2 South America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue Market Share by Company in 2021 74

9.2 South America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size by Type 74

9.2.1 South America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 74

9.2.2 South America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 76

9.3 South America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size by Application 77

9.3.1 South America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 77

9.3.2 South America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 78

9.4 South America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size by Country 79

9.4.1 South America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 79

9.4.2 South America Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 80

9.4.3 Brazil 82

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 83

10.1 Middle East and Africa Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue Breakdown by Company 83

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 83

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue Market Share by Company in 2021 84

10.2 Middle East and Africa Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size by Type 84

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 84

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 86

10.3 Middle East and Africa Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size by Application 87

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 87

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 88

10.4 Middle East and Africa Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market Size by Country 89

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 89

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 90

10.4.3 GCC Countries 92

10.4.4 Turkey 93

10.4.5 South Africa 94

11 COMPANY PROFILES 95

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific 95

11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information 95

11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview 95

11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 96

11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Products and Services 97

11.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments 98

11.2 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation 99

11.2.1 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Corporation Information 99

11.2.2 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Overview 99

11.2.3 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100

11.2.4 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Products and Services 100

11.2.5 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Recent Developments 101

11.3 Jeol Ltd. 102

11.3.1 Jeol Ltd. Corporation Information 102

11.3.2 Jeol Ltd. Overview 102

11.3.3 Jeol Ltd. Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 103

11.3.4 Jeol Ltd. Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Products and Services 103

11.3.5 Jeol Ltd. Recent Developments 104

11.4 Carl Zeiss 105

11.4.1 Carl Zeiss Corporation Information 105

11.4.2 Carl Zeiss Overview 105

11.4.3 Carl Zeiss Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 106

11.4.4 Carl Zeiss Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Products and Services 106

11.4.5 Carl Zeiss Recent Developments 108

11.5 Advantest 108

11.5.1 Advantest Corporation Information 108

11.5.2 Advantest Overview 109

11.5.3 Advantest Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109

11.5.4 Advantest Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Products and Services 110

11.5.5 Advantest Recent Developments 111

11.6 Tescan Group 111

11.6.1 Tescan Group Corporation Information 111

11.6.2 Tescan Group Overview 111

11.6.3 Tescan Group Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112

11.6.4 Tescan Group Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Products and Services 112

11.6.5 Tescan Group Recent Developments 114

11.7 Hirox 114

11.7.1 Hirox Corporation Information 114

11.7.2 Hirox Overview 114

11.7.3 Hirox Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115

11.7.4 Hirox Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Products and Services 115

11.8 Delong 116

11.8.1 Delong Corporation Information 116

11.8.2 Delong Overview 117

11.8.3 Delong Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117

11.8.4 Delong Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Products and Services 118

11.9 COXEM 119

11.9.1 COXEM Corporation Information 119

11.9.2 COXEM Overview 120

11.9.3 COXEM Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

11.9.4 COXEM Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Products and Services 120

11.9.5 COXEM Recent Developments 121

12 VALUE CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 122

12.1 Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Value Chain Analysis 122

12.2 Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Key Raw Materials 122

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 122

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 123

12.3 Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Production Mode & Process 125

12.4 Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Sales and Marketing 125

12.5 Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Customers 127

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 130

14 APPENDIX 132

14.1 Research Methodology 132

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 132

14.1.2 Data Source 135

14.2 Author Details 138

14.3 Disclaimer 138

