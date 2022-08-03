Polyimide Plastic Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities
The Global Polyimide Plastic Market Report was published by QY Research recently.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Polyimide Plastic market size is estimated to be worth US$ 9117 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 13952 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Polyimide Plastic capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Polyimide Plastic by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
DuPont
SABIC
Ube Industries
Kaneka Corporation
Taimide Technology
PI Advanced Materials
Mitsui Chemicals
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Asahi Kasei
Saint-Gobain
HiPolyking
Honghu Shuangma
Changzhou Sunchem
Huaqiang Insulating Materials
Qinyang Tianyi Chemical
Jiangsu Yabao
Shanghai Qianfeng
Polyimide Plastic Market Segment by Type
PI Profile
PI Film
PI Resin
PI Coating
Others
Polyimide Plastic Market Segment by Application
Electrical Industry
Aerospace Industry
Automotive Industry
Medical Industry
Others
The report on the Polyimide Plastic market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
China
North America
Europe
Japan
Korea
Rest of Asia
Sales by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
Key Objectives of This Report
To study and analyze the global Polyimide Plastic consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Polyimide Plastic market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Polyimide Plastic manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Polyimide Plastic with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Polyimide Plastic submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Polyimide Plastic Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Polyimide Plastic Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 PI Profile 3
1.2.3 PI Film 3
1.2.4 PI Resin 4
1.2.5 PI Coating 5
1.3 Market by Application 5
1.3.1 Global Polyimide Plastic Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 6
1.3.2 Aerospace 7
1.3.3 Electronics 7
1.3.4 Automotive 8
1.3.5 Medical 9
1.4 Study Objectives 9
1.5 Years Considered 10
2 Global Polyimide Plastic Production 11
2.1 Global Polyimide Plastic Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11
2.2 Global Polyimide Plastic Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11
2.3 Global Polyimide Plastic Production by Region 12
2.3.1 Global Polyimide Plastic Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 12
2.3.2 Global Polyimide Plastic Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 13
2.4 North America 15
2.5 Europe 15
2.6 China 16
2.7 Japan 16
3 Global Polyimide Plastic Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 17
3.1 Global Polyimide Plastic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17
3.2 Global Polyimide Plastic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 18
3.3 Global Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 19
3.4 Global Top Polyimide Plastic Regions by Sales 20
3.4.1 Global Top Polyimide Plastic Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 20
3.4.2 Global Top Polyimide Plastic Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 21
3.5 Global Top Polyimide Plastic Regions by Revenue 23
3.5.1 Global Top Polyimide Plastic Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 23
3.5.2 Global Top Polyimide Plastic Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 23
3.6 North America 24
3.7 Europe 25
3.8 Asia-Pacific 26
3.9 South America 27
3.10 Middle East & Africa 28
4 Competition by Manufacturers 30
4.1 Global Polyimide Plastic Production Capacity by Manufacturers 30
4.2 Global Polyimide Plastic Sales by Manufacturers 31
4.2.1 Global Polyimide Plastic Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31
4.2.2 Global Polyimide Plastic Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 32
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Polyimide Plastic in 2021 33
4.3 Global Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Manufacturers 34
4.3.1 Global Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34
4.3.2 Global Polyimide Plastic Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyimide Plastic Revenue in 2021 36
4.4 Global Polyimide Plastic Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 38
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 38
4.5.2 Global Polyimide Plastic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 39
4.5.3 Global Polyimide Plastic Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 40
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 40
5 Market Size by Type 42
5.1 Global Polyimide Plastic Sales by Type 42
5.1.1 Global Polyimide Plastic Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 42
5.1.2 Global Polyimide Plastic Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 42
5.1.3 Global Polyimide Plastic Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 42
5.2 Global Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Type 44
5.2.1 Global Polyimide Plastic Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 44
5.2.2 Global Polyimide Plastic Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 44
5.2.3 Global Polyimide Plastic Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 44
5.3 Global Polyimide Plastic Price by Type 46
5.3.1 Global Polyimide Plastic Price by Type (2017-2022) 46
5.3.2 Global Polyimide Plastic Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 46
6 Market Size by Application 47
6.1 Global Polyimide Plastic Sales by Application 47
6.1.1 Global Polyimide Plastic Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 47
6.1.2 Global Polyimide Plastic Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 47
6.1.3 Global Polyimide Plastic Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 48
6.2 Global Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Application 49
6.2.1 Global Polyimide Plastic Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 49
6.2.2 Global Polyimide Plastic Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 50
6.2.3 Global Polyimide Plastic Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 50
6.3 Global Polyimide Plastic Price by Application 51
6.3.1 Global Polyimide Plastic Price by Application (2017-2022) 51
6.3.2 Global Polyimide Plastic Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 52
7 North America 53
7.1 North America Polyimide Plastic Market Size by Type 53
7.1.1 North America Polyimide Plastic Sales by Type (2017-2028) 53
7.1.2 North America Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 54
7.2 North America Polyimide Plastic Market Size by Application 55
7.2.1 North America Polyimide Plastic Sales by Application (2017-2028) 55
7.2.2 North America Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 56
7.3 North America Polyimide Plastic Sales by Country 58
7.3.1 North America Polyimide Plastic Sales by Country (2017-2028) 58
7.3.2 North America Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 58
7.3.3 U.S. 59
7.3.4 Canada 60
8 Europe 61
8.1 Europe Polyimide Plastic Market Size by Type 61
8.1.1 Europe Polyimide Plastic Sales by Type (2017-2028) 61
8.1.2 Europe Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 62
8.2 Europe Polyimide Plastic Market Size by Application 63
8.2.1 Europe Polyimide Plastic Sales by Application (2017-2028) 63
8.2.2 Europe Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 64
8.3 Europe Polyimide Plastic Market Size by Country 65
8.3.1 Europe Polyimide Plastic Sales by Country (2017-2028) 65
8.3.2 Europe Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 67
8.3.3 Germany 68
8.3.4 France 69
8.3.5 U.K. 70
8.3.6 Italy 71
8.3.7 Russia 72
9 Asia Pacific 73
9.1 Asia Pacific Polyimide Plastic Market Size by Type 73
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyimide Plastic Sales by Type (2017-2028) 73
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 74
9.2 Asia Pacific Polyimide Plastic Market Size by Application 75
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyimide Plastic Sales by Application (2017-2028) 75
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 76
9.3 Asia Pacific Polyimide Plastic Market Size by Region 78
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyimide Plastic Sales by Region (2017-2028) 78
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 79
9.3.3 China 81
9.3.4 Japan 81
9.3.5 South Korea 82
9.3.6 India 82
9.3.7 Southeast Asia 83
10 South America 84
10.1 South America Polyimide Plastic Market Size by Type 84
10.1.1 South America Polyimide Plastic Sales by Type (2017-2028) 84
10.1.2 South America Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 85
10.2 South America Polyimide Plastic Market Size by Application 86
10.2.1 South America Polyimide Plastic Sales by Application (2017-2028) 86
10.2.2 South America Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 87
10.3 South America Polyimide Plastic Market Size by Country 88
10.3.1 South America Polyimide Plastic Sales by Country (2017-2028) 88
10.3.2 South America Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 89
10.3.3 Brazil 91
10.3.4 Argentina 91
11 Middle East and Africa 92
11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Plastic Market Size by Type 92
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Plastic Sales by Type (2017-2028) 92
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 93
11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Plastic Market Size by Application 94
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Plastic Sales by Application (2017-2028) 94
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 95
11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Plastic Market Size by Country 97
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Plastic Sales by Country (2017-2028) 97
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Plastic Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 97
11.3.3 Middle East 99
11.3.4 Africa 99
12 Corporate Profile 100
12.1 DuPont 100
12.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information 100
12.1.2 DuPont Overview 101
12.1.3 DuPont Polyimide Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 101
12.1.4 DuPont Polyimide Plastic Product Description 102
12.1.5 DuPont Recent Developments 102
12.2 SABIC 103
12.2.1 SABIC Corporation Information 103
12.2.2 SABIC Overview 103
12.2.3 SABIC Polyimide Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104
12.2.4 SABIC Polyimide Plastic Product Description 104
12.2.5 SABIC Recent Developments 105
12.3 Ube Industries 105
12.3.1 Ube Industries Corporation Information 105
12.3.2 Ube Industries Overview 106
12.3.3 Ube Industries Polyimide Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 106
12.3.4 Ube Industries Polyimide Plastic Product Description 107
12.3.5 Ube Industries Recent Developments 107
12.4 Kaneka Corporation 108
12.4.1 Kaneka Corporation Corporation Information 108
12.4.2 Kaneka Corporation Overview 109
12.4.3 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109
12.4.4 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide Plastic Product Description 109
12.4.5 Kaneka Corporation Recent Developments 110
12.5 Taimide Technology 110
12.5.1 Taimide Technology Corporation Information 110
12.5.2 Taimide Technology Overview 111
12.5.3 Taimide Technology Polyimide Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 111
12.5.4 Taimide Technology Polyimide Plastic Product Description 112
12.6 PI Advanced Materials 112
12.6.1 PI Advanced Materials Corporation Information 112
12.6.2 PI Advanced Materials Overview 113
12.6.3 PI Advanced Materials Polyimide Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 113
12.6.4 PI Advanced Materials Polyimide Plastic Product Description 114
12.6.5 PI Advanced Materials Recent Developments 114
12.7 Mitsui Chemicals 115
12.7.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information 115
12.7.2 Mitsui Chemicals Overview 115
12.7.3 Mitsui Chemicals Polyimide Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 116
12.7.4 Mitsui Chemicals Polyimide Plastic Product Description 116
12.7.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments 117
12.8 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical 118
12.8.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Corporation Information 118
12.8.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Overview 118
12.8.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Polyimide Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 119
12.8.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Polyimide Plastic Product Description 119
12.9 Asahi Kasei 120
12.9.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information 120
12.9.2 Asahi Kasei Overview 121
12.9.3 Asahi Kasei Polyimide Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 121
12.9.4 Asahi Kasei Polyimide Plastic Product Description 122
12.10 Saint-Gobain 122
12.10.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information 122
12.10.2 Saint-Gobain Overview 123
12.10.3 Saint-Gobain Polyimide Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123
12.10.4 Saint-Gobain Polyimide Plastic Product Description 124
12.11 HiPolyking 124
12.11.1 HiPolyking Corporation Information 124
12.11.2 HiPolyking Overview 125
12.11.3 HiPolyking Polyimide Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 126
12.11.4 HiPolyking Polyimide Plastic Product Description 126
12.12 Honghu Shuangma 126
12.12.1 Honghu Shuangma Corporation Information 126
12.12.2 Honghu Shuangma Overview 127
12.12.3 Honghu Shuangma Polyimide Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 128
12.12.4 Honghu Shuangma Polyimide Plastic Product Description 128
12.13 Changzhou Sunchem 129
12.13.1 Changzhou Sunchem Corporation Information 129
12.13.2 Changzhou Sunchem Overview 129
12.13.3 Changzhou Sunchem Polyimide Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 130
12.13.4 Changzhou Sunchem Polyimide Plastic Product Description 130
12.14 Huaqiang Insulating Materials 131
12.14.1 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Corporation Information 131
12.14.2 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Overview 132
12.14.3 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Polyimide Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 132
12.14.4 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Polyimide Plastic Product Description 133
12.15 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical 133
12.15.1 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Corporation Information 133
12.15.2 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Overview 134
12.15.3 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Polyimide Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 134
12.15.4 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Polyimide Plastic Product Description 135
12.16 Jiangsu Yabao 135
12.16.1 Jiangsu Yabao Corporation Information 135
12.16.2 Jiangsu Yabao Overview 136
12.16.3 Jiangsu Yabao Polyimide Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 136
12.16.4 Jiangsu Yabao Polyimide Plastic Product Description 137
12.17 Qianfeng 137
12.17.1 Qianfeng Corporation Information 137
12.17.2 Qianfeng Overview 138
12.17.3 Qianfeng Polyimide Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 138
12.17.4 Qianfeng Polyimide Plastic Product Description 139
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 140
13.1 Polyimide Plastic Industry Chain Analysis 140
13.2 Polyimide Plastic Key Raw Materials 140
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 140
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 141
13.3 Polyimide Plastic Production Mode & Process 142
13.4 Polyimide Plastic Sales and Marketing 143
13.5 Polyimide Plastic Customers 144
14 Polyimide Plastic Market Dynamics 146
14.1.1 Polyimide Plastic Industry Trends 146
14.1.2 Polyimide Plastic Market Drivers 146
14.1.3 Polyimide Plastic Market Challenges 147
14.1.4 Polyimide Plastic Market Restraints 147
15 Key Findings in the Global Polyimide Plastic Study 148
16 Appendix 149
16.1 Research Methodology 149
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 149
16.1.2 Data Source 152
16.2 Author Details 155
16.3 Disclaimer 155
