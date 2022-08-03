Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

1, 6-Hexanediol (HO CH2 (CH2)4CH2OH) is a colorless crystalline solid that melts at 42 °C and boils at 250 °C. It is soluble in water and is hygroscopic. 1, 6-Hexanediol is a valuable intermediate product for the chemical industry. It finds applications in a variety of polymeric systems and is also used in the synthesis of specialty chemicals. This linear diol contains two primary hydroxyl groups which are terminally located.

Global 1, 6-Hexanediol key players include BASF, Lanxess, Ube Industries, Shandong Yuanli, Zhejiang Boadge Chemical, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 90%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by China and North America, having a total share about 50 percent.

In terms of product, Purity Grade 99% is the largest segment, with a share about 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Polyurethane, followed by Coating, Polyester Plasticizers, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market

In 2020, the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market size was US$ 341 million and it is expected to reach US$ 587 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.

Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Scope and Market Size

1, 6-Hexanediol market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the 1, 6-Hexanediol market is segmented into

Purity Grade 99%

Purity Grade 99.7%

Others

Segment by Application, the 1, 6-Hexanediol market is segmented into

Coating

Polyurethane

Polyester Plasticizers

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Share Analysis

1, 6-Hexanediol market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, 1, 6-Hexanediol product introduction, recent developments, 1, 6-Hexanediol sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

BASF

Ube Industries

Lanxess

Perstorp

Shandong Yuanli

Lishui Nanming Chemical

