Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
1, 6-Hexanediol (HO CH2 (CH2)4CH2OH) is a colorless crystalline solid that melts at 42 °C and boils at 250 °C. It is soluble in water and is hygroscopic. 1, 6-Hexanediol is a valuable intermediate product for the chemical industry. It finds applications in a variety of polymeric systems and is also used in the synthesis of specialty chemicals. This linear diol contains two primary hydroxyl groups which are terminally located.
Global 1, 6-Hexanediol key players include BASF, Lanxess, Ube Industries, Shandong Yuanli, Zhejiang Boadge Chemical, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 90%.
Europe is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by China and North America, having a total share about 50 percent.
In terms of product, Purity Grade 99% is the largest segment, with a share about 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Polyurethane, followed by Coating, Polyester Plasticizers, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market
In 2020, the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market size was US$ 341 million and it is expected to reach US$ 587 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.
Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Scope and Market Size
1, 6-Hexanediol market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the 1, 6-Hexanediol market is segmented into
Purity Grade 99%
Purity Grade 99.7%
Others
Segment by Application, the 1, 6-Hexanediol market is segmented into
Coating
Polyurethane
Polyester Plasticizers
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Share Analysis
1, 6-Hexanediol market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, 1, 6-Hexanediol product introduction, recent developments, 1, 6-Hexanediol sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
BASF
Ube Industries
Lanxess
Perstorp
Shandong Yuanli
Lishui Nanming Chemical
