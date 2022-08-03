Global Triethylaluminum Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Triethylaluminium (TEAL) is an organoaluminium compound with colorless and transparent liquid, which formula is Al2(C2H5)6. It can be soluble in hydrocarbon solvents such as hexane, heptane, or toluene and ignite immediately upon exposure to air. At room temperature, it needs to be saved in the inert gas.

Global Triethylaluminum key players include Sasol OandS, AkzoNobel, Chemtura, Albemarle, SOCC, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 75%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by North America and China, having a total share about 50 percent.

In terms of product, Two-step is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Polyolefin Catalyst, followed by Organic Synthesis, Military.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Triethylaluminum Market

In 2020, the global Triethylaluminum market size was US$ 230 million and it is expected to reach US$ 259.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Triethylaluminum Scope and Market Size

Triethylaluminum market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Triethylaluminum market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Triethylaluminum market is segmented into

Two-step

One-step

Segment by Application, the Triethylaluminum market is segmented into

Polyolefin Catalyst

Organic Synthesis

Military

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Triethylaluminum Market Share Analysis

Triethylaluminum market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Triethylaluminum product introduction, recent developments, Triethylaluminum sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Sasol OandS

AkzoNobel

Lanxess

Albemarle

SOCC

Nippon Aluminum Alkyls

Gulbrandsen

Tianjin Lianli Chemical

Friend Chemical

Xiangyang Science and Chemistry

