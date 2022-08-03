Global Triethylaluminum Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Triethylaluminium (TEAL) is an organoaluminium compound with colorless and transparent liquid, which formula is Al2(C2H5)6. It can be soluble in hydrocarbon solvents such as hexane, heptane, or toluene and ignite immediately upon exposure to air. At room temperature, it needs to be saved in the inert gas.
Global Triethylaluminum key players include Sasol OandS, AkzoNobel, Chemtura, Albemarle, SOCC, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 75%.
Europe is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by North America and China, having a total share about 50 percent.
In terms of product, Two-step is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Polyolefin Catalyst, followed by Organic Synthesis, Military.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Triethylaluminum Market
In 2020, the global Triethylaluminum market size was US$ 230 million and it is expected to reach US$ 259.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2027.
Global Triethylaluminum Scope and Market Size
Triethylaluminum market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Triethylaluminum market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Triethylaluminum market is segmented into
Two-step
One-step
Segment by Application, the Triethylaluminum market is segmented into
Polyolefin Catalyst
Organic Synthesis
Military
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Triethylaluminum Market Share Analysis
Triethylaluminum market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Triethylaluminum product introduction, recent developments, Triethylaluminum sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Sasol OandS
AkzoNobel
Lanxess
Albemarle
SOCC
Nippon Aluminum Alkyls
Gulbrandsen
Tianjin Lianli Chemical
Friend Chemical
Xiangyang Science and Chemistry
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Triethylaluminum Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Triethylaluminum Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Two-step
1.2.3 One-step
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Triethylaluminum Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Polyolefin Catalyst
1.3.3 Organic Synthesis
1.3.4 Military
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Triethylaluminum Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Triethylaluminum Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Triethylaluminum Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Triethylaluminum Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Triethylaluminum Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Triethylaluminum Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Triethylaluminum Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Triethylaluminum Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Triethylaluminum Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Triethylaluminum Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Triethylaluminum Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Triethylaluminum Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Triethylaluminum by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Triethylaluminum Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Triethylaluminum Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
