Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
TCO (Transparent conducting oxide) glass, the transparent conductive oxide coated glass, flat glass surface is coated by physical or chemical means evenly coated with a layer of transparent conductive oxide glass, including In, Sn, Zn, and Multiple Cd oxides and oxide glass composite materials.
There are two main indicators of TCO glass First, the high visible light transmittance, and the other is a high electrical conductivity. Amorphous silicon thin film solar cells, because almost no horizontal conductivity of amorphous silicon, it must be deposited in a layer of a large glass surface area of the transparent conductive film in order to effectively collect the solar cell current, and this film must have anti-reflection The feature allows the majority of light into the absorption layer. The glass generally known as the substrate glass of thin film solar cells, thin film solar cells is one of the world's main PV(photovoltaic) glass market, solar TCO glass as a solar cell Front Electrode necessary components, the rapid growth of market demand, has become a hot high-tech coated glass products.
Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass key players include AGC, NSG, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share nearly 95%.
China is the largest market, with a share about 75%, followed by Japan, and US, both have a share over 20 percent.
In terms of product, ITO is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Flat Panel Heat Reflections, followed by Heat Reflection, Electromagnetic Protection, Photovoltaic Conversion, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Market
In 2020, the global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass market size was US$ 42 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of -22.0% during 2021-2027.
Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Scope and Market Size
Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass market is segmented into
ITO
FTO
AZO
Segment by Application, the Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass market is segmented into
Flat Panel Displays
Photovoltaic Conversion
Heat Reflection
Electromagnetic Protection
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Market Share Analysis
Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass product introduction, recent developments, Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
AGC
NSG
Xinyi Glass
Xiuqiang Glass
SYP Group
Solaronix
Daming
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 ITO
1.2.3 FTO
1.2.4 AZO
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Flat Panel Displays
1.3.3 Photovoltaic Conversion
1.3.4 Heat Reflection
1.3.5 Electromagnetic Protection
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Transparent Condu
