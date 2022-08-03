Global Light-curing Adhesives Sales Market Report 2021
The global Light-curing Adhesives market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Light-curing Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Water-based Adhesive
Solvent-based Adhesive
Segment by Application
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Construction
Others
The Light-curing Adhesives market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Light-curing Adhesives market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
DELO Adhesives
Henkel Corporation
3M
Master Bond
Dymax Corporation
Intertronics
TOAGOSEI
Bostik
DuPont
Table of content
1.4 Light-curing Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Light-curing Adhesives Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Light-curing Adhesives Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Light-curing Adhesives Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Light-curing Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Light-curing Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Light-curing Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Light-curing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Light-curing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Light-curing Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Light-curing Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global
